Port Stanley Breakwater Opens for the Season

April 3, 2017 - On Saturday, April 1, the Port Stanley breakwater opened for the season. Members of a local group "the Walking Ladies" officially opened the gates to the public. The breakwater closes annually for the winter, but is open for the public to enjoy between April and November. Mayor Marr said, “The breakwater is an important part of Port Stanley's history and enjoyment of the beach and harbour. It is a major tourist attraction for the area."

Central Elgin obtained ownership of the breakwater through the transfer of lands from the federal government in 2010. The breakwater was re-opened to the public in September of 2015.