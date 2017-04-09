Port Stanley Breakwater Opens for the Season

Select a Viewing Option
April 3, 2017 - On Saturday, April 1, the Port Stanley breakwater opened for the
season. Members of a local group "the Walking Ladies" officially opened the gates
to the public. The breakwater closes annually for the winter, but is open for the
public to enjoy between April and November. Mayor Marr said, “The breakwater is
an important part of Port Stanley's history and enjoyment of the beach and harbour.
It is a major tourist attraction for the area."
Central Elgin obtained ownership of the breakwater through the transfer of lands
from the federal government in 2010. The breakwater was re-opened to the public
in September of 2015.
