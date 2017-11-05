Port Stanley 2017 Remembrance Ceremonies

A low pressure system moved into south western Ontario on Saturday afternoon pushing
away those brief Saturday sunny skies and producing some significant shower and
thunderstorm activity during the late evening and early morning hours. By late morning
the rain had tapered off to some isolated showers, but the forecast cautioned that
additional rain and thunderstorms were expected, with the possibility that some of
the thunderstorms would likely be quite strong and could produce torrential downpours,
especially near Lake Erie.
As a result of the inclement weather and the possibility of a lightning strike during
the parade and outside service in Veterans park, this years Port Stanley Remembrance
Parade and service was held inside the Legion. The Legion was overwhelmed by the
large crowd of people that came out today to pay homage to the efforts of those that
fought in wars for peace. The cost of peace was high, as many who left, never came
back, making the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. And today we remember. Included
in today's Remembrance ceremonies were veterans from active service in WW II and
Korea, the merchant marine, as well as representatives from serving members of Canada's
Armed Forces, HSMC Prevost, the Navy Cadets marching band, Air Force Cadets, Scouts,
Brownies, municipal representatives, the fire department, the OPP, and a variety
of community groups and service clubs.
"Today we honour those who have fought and those who have fallen, remaining constant
in our efforts and our hope that one day, people will learn to resolve their differences
without war, without bloodshed. We will remember them." said the padre.
A poem by Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae, a doctor that was serving with the Royal
Canadian Army Medical Corps during WW1, was recited:
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place: and in the sky
The larks still bravely singing fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead: Short days ago,
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved: and now we lie
In Flanders fields!
Take up our quarrel with the foe
To you, from failing hands, we throw
The torch: be yours to hold it high
If ye break faith with us who die,
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields
The laying of wreaths followed with people from all walks of life paying their respects
and showing appreciation for the efforts that were made by those who fought and
those who died to preserve and ensure our freedom, Lest we forget, lest we forget.