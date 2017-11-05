Port Stanley 2017 Remembrance Ceremonies

A low pressure system moved into south western Ontario on Saturday afternoon pushing away those brief Saturday sunny skies and producing some significant shower and thunderstorm activity during the late evening and early morning hours. By late morning the rain had tapered off to some isolated showers, but the forecast cautioned that additional rain and thunderstorms were expected, with the possibility that some of the thunderstorms would likely be quite strong and could produce torrential downpours, especially near Lake Erie.

As a result of the inclement weather and the possibility of a lightning strike during the parade and outside service in Veterans park, this years Port Stanley Remembrance Parade and service was held inside the Legion. The Legion was overwhelmed by the large crowd of people that came out today to pay homage to the efforts of those that fought in wars for peace. The cost of peace was high, as many who left, never came back, making the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. And today we remember. Included in today's Remembrance ceremonies were veterans from active service in WW II and Korea, the merchant marine, as well as representatives from serving members of Canada's Armed Forces, HSMC Prevost, the Navy Cadets marching band, Air Force Cadets, Scouts, Brownies, municipal representatives, the fire department, the OPP, and a variety of community groups and service clubs.

"Today we honour those who have fought and those who have fallen, remaining constant in our efforts and our hope that one day, people will learn to resolve their differences without war, without bloodshed. We will remember them." said the padre.

A poem by Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae, a doctor that was serving with the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps during WW1, was recited:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place: and in the sky

The larks still bravely singing fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.



We are the dead: Short days ago,

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved: and now we lie

In Flanders fields!



Take up our quarrel with the foe

To you, from failing hands, we throw

The torch: be yours to hold it high

If ye break faith with us who die,

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields



The laying of wreaths followed with people from all walks of life paying their respects and showing appreciation for the efforts that were made by those who fought and those who died to preserve and ensure our freedom, Lest we forget, lest we forget.