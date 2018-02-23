background0
Friday, February 23, 2018

Port Bruce Bridge Collapses

News

by Doug Harvey
Port Bruce Bridge Collapses

February 23, 2018, Port Bruce - Just before noon today in Port Bruce, Ontario, a bridge on highway 73 collapsed sending a dump truck, and most of the bridge into the creek below. Area residents said that the driver managed to get out of his truck safely and only suffered some minor injuries.

The bridge seemed to fracture at the first expansion joint on the south side of the bridge when the dump truck was crossing. It is unknown at this time if recent flood conditions had caused any weaknesses or any damage to the bridge to have caused such a terrible accident. It is also unknown when this bridge will be open again due to this catastrophic event.


Last Updated: Friday, 23 February 2018 17:13:56 PM EST

