THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Elgin County, ON - The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Elgin County Detachment is urging all motorists to expect the unexpected when it comes to wild life on the roadways.

The Elgin County OPP is once again urging the motoring public to be alert and aware of their surroundings after police investigated a motor vehicle collision at a Springwater Road, Central Elgin, Ontario address.

On Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a deer.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that a motor vehicle was travelling south bound on Springwater Road just north of John Wise Line when the vehicle collided with a deer.

As a result of the collision, the driver did not sustain any injuries however the vehicle sustained minor damage. The deer was deceased on scene.

Deer-vehicle collision rates increase significantly 1.5 hours on either side of sunset and sunrise". Although there is often signage to warn motorists of higher deer-travelled areas, motorists need to be aware in all areas. Deer don't limit their activity on rural roads. The animals have been known to cross the busy roadways as well.

"If you suddenly have a deer in your path, we encourage drivers to stay in control, reduce as much speed as possible, and whatever you do, steer straight. Don't veer for the deer. By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway and rolling your vehicle. This increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to your vehicle and serious injury." - states Constable Ed Sanchuk, Elgin County OPP.

Some other helpful hints to ensure a safe journey during this time of year are as follows:

Look all around, not just straight ahead. Deer will often run across the road from ditches and protected areas such as stream corridors and woodlots.

Where you see one deer, expect more. Deer often travel in herds.

Slow down. The slower you go, the more time you have to react should you encounter a deer

Deer can move across roads at any time of the day or year but anticipate higher deer movements in the fall and around sunrise & sunset.

Watch for glowing eyes of deer at night

Don't veer for deer. Should a deer run into the path of your vehicle, reduce your speed quickly, steer straight and stay in control.

Remove all distractions. Give yourself the best chance possible to see and predict where deer might go.

Buckle up. If you need to stop in a hurry, you want your body restrained to prevent unnecessary injury or possibly death.

"We are committed to educating all drivers in Elgin County and surrounding areas. Although at times it may seem that the deer come out of nowhere, with a little knowledge and improved driving skill, there are many things drivers can do to prevent car-deer collisions."- states Elgin County OPP Detachment Commander Brad Fishleigh.

OPP Contact Information