THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Mostly Cloudy
News Police Seek Witnesses

News

PC Adam Crewdson, OPP
Police Seek Witnesses

Port Stanley, ON - On the 20th of August between the hours 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. the Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a suspicious person call.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a male in his late 30's, shaven bald head, heavy set, driving a black newer model SUV. The male was wearing a white t-shirt, dark shorts. This male approached an adult female on Carlow road.

The Elgin County OPP is hoping to speak with this male party or witnesses in the area at the time of this incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a cyber tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

Last Updated: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 10:57:56 AM EST

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

