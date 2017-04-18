THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Roll Call - Councillor Fiona Roberts was absent. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None reported.

Presentation 1. Port Stanley Harbour Secondary Plan

Justine Giancola and Luciano Piccioni from Dillon Consulting, was in attendance to present the Port Stanley Harbour Secondary Plan. Justine Giancola and Luciano Piccioni from Dillon Consulting, was in attendance to present the Port Stanley Harbour Secondary Plan. Justine Giancola spoke about how the plan was a long-term plan to repurpose the Port Stanley Harbour lands. We are looking at both the Harbour lands directly, and also implications to adjacent properties. This is a tool for the Municipality to use to guide and direct future land use within the study area. It will cover a number of key elements, everything from Land Use to Urban Design, Natural Heritage, Municipal Servicing, Transportation, Financial Impact, Consultation, Communication, and the Community Improvement Plan. Looking at Incentive Programs on how to achieve the Vision. The Public Coffee Shop meeting was very well attended with over 60 coffees sold, and we received a lot of public suggestions for the future of the Harbour. A public survey is also now live to accept public input which will lead to a directions workshop to follow in the late spring early summer, then a public meeting, and then a statutory public meeting. The survey questions asked are "What would you like to see?", "What needs Improvement?", and " Your bold ideas for the study area?" The most frequent response received so far was "The need to provide public access to the waterfront." Luciano Piccioni spoke about Community Improvement Plans, CIP Best Practices, the Elgincentives CIP, and the direction for the Harbour CIP. The Secondary Plan will drive the incentive programs in the CIP which will focus on Community Improvement Needs such as; to promote a greater mix and range of housing types and densities, to help achieve the official plan growth projection targets, and that this new development should be sustainable in the long-term, not just financially, environmentally, socially, but also compatible with surrounding land uses, and overall character of the community.

Delegation(s) - None.

Correspondence (Action) - None.

Correspondence (for Council's Information) The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #2 inclusive be received as information and filed was put forward by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dan McNeil. The Motion was Carried. 1. OMB Appeal Decision - 159 St. George Street

Copy of Decision from Ontario Municipal Board respecting COA 18-16, 159 St. George Street 2. Zoning By-law Amendment - 48995 Jamestown Line

Notice of Passing of Zoning By-law Amendment from the Township of Malahide respecting 48995 Jamestown Line.

Reports

Committees Special Events - 2017 Canfest and Fireworks A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Special Event Permit for 2017 Canfest and Fireworks scheduled for Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, 2017 in Port Stanley subject to the following conditions: The organizers complying with the Special Events Policy as adopted by Council;

The execution of the Special Events Property Rental Agreement as approved by Council;

Liability Insurance be provided by the organizers of the event in the amount $ 5,000,000.00 naming the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin as co-insured and held harmless,

The fireworks (July2) be detonated by a licensed pyro technician and the layout for the fireworks display being approved by the Director of Fire Rescue Services/ Fire Chief;

The final schedule and location of events being approved by the Director of Physical Services;

Approval being obtained from the County of Elgin regarding the temporary closure of Bridge Street for the Veteran's Parade scheduled for 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 1; And Further That: Council direct staff to extend the hours of operation for the King George VI Lift Bridge on July 2 due to the fireworks display. The Motion was Carried. And Further That: Council direct staff to extend the hours of operation for the King George VI Lift Bridge on July 2 due to the fireworks display. The Motion was Carried. Special Events - 2017 Crossfit Elgin Beach Brawl A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Special Event Permit for 2017 Cross Fit Elgin to hold a competition event on Main Beach, Port Stanley on Saturday, July 8th, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. subject to the following conditions: The organizers complying with the Special Events Policy as adopted by Council;

The execution of the Special Events Property Rental Agreement as approved by Council;

Liability Insurance be provided by the organizers of the event in the amount $ 5,000,000.00 naming the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin as co-insured and held harmless,

The final schedule and location of events being approved by the Director of Physical Services. The Motion was Carried. The Motion was Carried. Special Events - 2017 Railway City Road Races A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Special Event Permit for for 2017 Railway City Road Races to hold a competitive race event in Port Stanley and St. Thomas on Sunday, September 17th, 2017 subject to the following conditions: The organizers complying with the Special Events Policy as adopted by Council;

Liability Insurance be provided by the organizers of the event in the amount $5,000,000.00 naming the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin and the County of Elgin as co-insured and held harmless;

The final schedule and location of the race route being approved by the Director of Physical Services;

The CAO be authorized to sign the "Application of Erection of Banner" on behalf of the Municipality; And That: Council has no objection to the closure of Warren Street from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a. m. on that day to accommodate the start of the race; and the closure of Southdale Line from Sunset Road to Lake Margaret Trail to accommodate runners from 9:00 a.m. until 12 noon; And Further That: The above recommended conditions be subject to approval from the County of Elgin. The Motion was Carried. And That: Council has no objection to the closure of Warren Street from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a. m. on that day to accommodate the start of the race; and the closure of Southdale Line from Sunset Road to Lake Margaret Trail to accommodate runners from 9:00 a.m. until 12 noon; And Further That: The above recommended conditions be subject to approval from the County of Elgin. The Motion was Carried.

Central Elgin Planning Office CEP 17-17 Application for a Consent No. E21/17 - Robert and Carol Temple, 7418 Quaker Road A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to Consent Application No. E21/17 - Robert and Carol Temple, 7418 Quaker Road subject to the following conditions: approval of a zoning by-law amendment to prohibit any new residential dwellings on the retained lot and permit rural residential use on the severed lot.

a copy of the reference plan be provided to the Municipality of Central Elgin.

and a drainage reassessment be done if necessary at the owners expense. The Motion was Carried. The Motion was Carried. CEP 20-17 Application to Amend Township of Yarmouth By-law 1998 - Chuck & Jane Magri, 42338 Fruit Ridge Line A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Dennis Crevits that Report CEP.20.17 be received; And That direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific draft amendment to the Zoning By-law to permit agro-tourism uses on lands located at 42338 Fruit Ridge Line, which may be legally described as Part of Lot 2, South Part Concession 5, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And Further That a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 at 7:20 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The Motion was Carried.

Chief Administrative Officer Director of Physical Services PW 19-17 Sidewalk Connection (Main Beach to Hofhuis Park Pedestrian Bridge) Report: The municipality let tender PW-009-017, Beach Boardwalk/Sidewalk replacement in March 2017. At the Council meeting on March 27th, 2017 Council awarded the tender for the replacement of the sidewalk to AutoForm Contracting London Limited at total cost of 100,219.59 inclusive of HST. The budgeted amount for contracted services is $170,000. We would note that this is a unit price contract and the municipality is able to add or delete quantities in the contract subject to approval by the contractor. Staff have approached the contractor to gauge their interest in completing the proposed sidewalk from the Main Beach easterly to the pedestrian bridge accessing Hofhuis Park. AutoForm is prepared to install this sidewalk at the unit prices previously tendered. The cost to install this sidewalk based on estimated quantities is $34,182.50 inclusive of HST. Staff would also confirm that during the dialogue at the March 27th Council meeting that Council also provided direction to place concrete in the island of the William St. Turnaround. The cost to complete that work is estimated at $22,500.00 inclusive of HST connection (Main Beach to Hofhuis Park Pedestrian Bridge) the total tendered cost is $162,292.75 inclusive of HST, which is $7,707.25 below the budget of $170,000 for contracted services. Dan McNeil commented that he was very pleased with the work that has been already done, and has witnessed firsthand the accessibility issues at are addressed by the new concrete sidewalks. Harold Winkworth wondered why there are huge differences in the proposed budget to the actual costs for this work. This lead to a twenty-two minute discussion, which in the end, the motion to do the sidewalk connection from Main Beach to Hofhuis Park Pedestrian Bridge, and to do the William St. Turnaround was Carried. PW 20-17 Surface Treatment A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin agree to participate in the County of Elgin's Micro Surfacing and Surface Treatment Tender, Contract No. 6250-17, And That Council of the Municipality of Central Elgin direct the Mayor and Clerk to execute an agreement between the Municipality and Duncor Enterprises to supply and apply surface treatment as per the terms and conditions of the County of Elgin's Contract at the price of $2.53/square meter for single and $4.81 per square meter for double surface treatment as per Report PW 20-17. The Motion was Carried. Report - The County of Elgin closed tenders for Microsurfacing (Type 3) and Surface Treatment on February 23, 2017. Two contractors submitted bids with the low bid being Duncor Enterprises Inc. of Barrie Ontario with a total tender price of $686,125.75 excluding HST. The Municipality has in the past entered into an agreement with the low bidder on the county tender for surface treatment and staff recommends that Council do the same this year. Duncor submitted prices for emulsion and aggregate that makes up the surface treatment application and can be seen on the attached price evaluation. The prices in kilograms of emulsion and tonnes of aggregate equate to $2.53 per square meter for single and $4.81 per square meter for double surface treatment. Duncor Enterprises has been surface treating roads in the Municipality over the past few years and they deliver a good product and staff have built a good working relationship their people. PW 21-17 Port Stanley Arena Dehumidifier Purchase A Motion moved by Stephen Carr and Seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report PW-21-17 as information. And That Council award contract for the supply and installation of a new Desiccant dehumidifier for the Port Stanley Arena to Cimco Refrigeration for a total cost of $30,322.42 inclusive of HST. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer DFS 14-17 CE-010-17 2017 Fine Grass Cutting (deferred from April 10) A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin award Tender CE-010-17, 2017 Fine Grass Cutting to Elgin Clean Cut Lawn Care Ltd. for a total tendered price of $2,117.55 exclusive of taxes; And Further That the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer be authorized to sign and execute the contract documents with Elgin Clean Cut Lawn Care Ltd. as awarded. Mayor Marr asked if references were checked, and Lloyd Perrin acknowledged. The Motion was Carried.

By-law(s) A Motion Moved by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Stephen Carr that By-law 2136, 2138, 2139, and 2140 be taken collectively. The Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. By-law 2136 Infrastructure Ontario Borrowing By-law for Water and Wastewater Projects for 2005-2015 By-law 2138 Being a By-law to Authorize the Use of Electronic Vote Tabulators for 2018 Municipal Election By-law 2139 Confirmatory By-law By-law 2140 Development Agreement - Ellis, 4781 Sunset Road

Public Notice Resolutions New Business Lloyd Perrin advised Council that the Detour is up at the Carlow Road - Bridge Street intersection and that traffic accessing the west section of Port Stanley should use Bridge Street only. Carlow Road is closed to passenger vehicles with the only exception being heavy trucks. Unfinished Business