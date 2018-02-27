background0
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 Partly Cloudy

Port Stanley Festival Theatre
brings you the very best in
professional live summer theatre.
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Molly Maid
Flowers by Rosita
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Beach Side Cottage Rentals, Port Stanley, Ontario

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Planning Applications and Development Charges Public Meetings Monday, February 26, 2018

News

by Doug Harvey

The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Public Meetings for Planning Applications Monday, February 26, 2018

Committee of Adjustment(s)

1. 6:50 p.m. - COA 6-18 - Simons, 9664 Belmont Road
The applicant is proposing to construct a 600 square foot addition on the back of the existing single-detached residential dwelling, which is located within the Industrial Zone 1 ( C1- 12).

The Requested Variance was Granted.

2. 7:00 p.m. - COA 5-18, Thayer, 46090 John Wise Line
The applicants are requesting permission from the Committee of Adjustment to reconstruct and enlarge a legal non-complying porch on the front of the existing residential dwelling.

The Requested Variance would permit the reconstruction and enlargement of a porch, including stairs 44 feet from the front lot line, whereas Subsection 8.2.1.7.1 of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By law No. 1998, as amended requires a front yard setback of 65 feet.

The Requested Variance was Granted.

Public Meetings for Development Charges Monday, February 26, 2018

Monday, February 26th, 2018 at 7:10 p.m.

Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None disclosed.

Presentation

1. Nancy Neale, Watson & Associates, was in attendance to present the draft amendment to the Development Charges By-law.
The presentation was focused on the update of Development Charges for Fire and Wastewater Services because of increasing Capital Costs. For Wastewater, the costs were updated to reflect the actual costs of Port Stanley Wastewater Treatment Plant which began with an initial estimate of approximately $6,000,000 and then rose to an issued tender in the amount of $17,100,000 plus contingencies. There was also some updates to the EA and Pump Stations, and to interests costs relating to the debenture financing of this project.

Some additional refinements to the charges included cost overruns for the Trunk Sanitary Sewer project in Port Stanley that had been originally estimated at $720,000, and rose to $850,000. There was also an extension to that Trunk Sewer that had not been accounted for which cost $500,000. Also credits have been removed from the Lynhurst Development Charges as these have been paid. Wastewater Charges went from $6,643 to $8,898 for a single family detached home. On the non residential side costs per square foot for Wastewater rose from $2.45 to $3.51.

For Fire services there was an update to charges because of the replacement and expansion of the new Fire Station and to decommission the old Fire Station. Fire Charges went from $463 to $1,683 for a single family detached home. On the non residential side costs per square foot for Fire rose from $0.22 to $0.80.

Questions/Comments - There were no comments or questions.

Adjournment


Last Updated: Tuesday, 27 February 2018 10:10:28 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lepine

Follow Us

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695