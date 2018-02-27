The Requested Variance would permit the reconstruction and enlargement of a porch, including stairs 44 feet from the front lot line, whereas Subsection 8.2.1.7.1 of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By law No. 1998, as amended requires a front yard setback of 65 feet.

Monday, February 26th, 2018 at 7:10 p.m.

Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None disclosed.

Presentation

1. Nancy Neale, Watson & Associates, was in attendance to present the draft amendment to the Development Charges By-law.

The presentation was focused on the update of Development Charges for Fire and Wastewater Services because of increasing Capital Costs. For Wastewater, the costs were updated to reflect the actual costs of Port Stanley Wastewater Treatment Plant which began with an initial estimate of approximately $6,000,000 and then rose to an issued tender in the amount of $17,100,000 plus contingencies. There was also some updates to the EA and Pump Stations, and to interests costs relating to the debenture financing of this project.

Some additional refinements to the charges included cost overruns for the Trunk Sanitary Sewer project in Port Stanley that had been originally estimated at $720,000, and rose to $850,000. There was also an extension to that Trunk Sewer that had not been accounted for which cost $500,000. Also credits have been removed from the Lynhurst Development Charges as these have been paid. Wastewater Charges went from $6,643 to $8,898 for a single family detached home. On the non residential side costs per square foot for Wastewater rose from $2.45 to $3.51.

For Fire services there was an update to charges because of the replacement and expansion of the new Fire Station and to decommission the old Fire Station. Fire Charges went from $463 to $1,683 for a single family detached home. On the non residential side costs per square foot for Fire rose from $0.22 to $0.80.