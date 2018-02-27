The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin
Public Meetings for Planning Applications Monday, February 26, 2018
Committee of Adjustment(s)
1. 6:50 p.m. - COA 6-18 - Simons, 9664 Belmont Road
The applicant is proposing to construct a 600 square foot addition on the back of
the existing single-detached residential dwelling, which is located within the Industrial
Zone 1 ( C1- 12).
The Requested Variance was Granted.
2. 7:00 p.m. - COA 5-18, Thayer, 46090 John Wise Line
The applicants are requesting permission from the Committee of Adjustment to reconstruct
and enlarge a legal non-complying porch on the front of the existing residential
dwelling.
The Requested Variance would permit the reconstruction and enlargement of a porch,
including stairs 44 feet from the front lot line, whereas Subsection 8.2.1.7.1 of
the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By law No. 1998, as amended requires a front yard
setback of 65 feet.
The Requested Variance was Granted.
Public Meetings for Development Charges Monday, February 26, 2018
Monday, February 26th, 2018 at 7:10 p.m.
Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None disclosed.
Presentation
1. Nancy Neale, Watson & Associates, was in attendance to present the draft amendment
to the Development Charges By-law.
The presentation was focused on the update of Development Charges for Fire and Wastewater
Services because of increasing Capital Costs. For Wastewater, the costs were updated
to reflect the actual costs of Port Stanley Wastewater Treatment Plant which began
with an initial estimate of approximately $6,000,000 and then rose to an issued
tender in the amount of $17,100,000 plus contingencies. There was also some updates
to the EA and Pump Stations, and to interests costs relating to the debenture financing
of this project.
Some additional refinements to the charges included cost overruns for the Trunk Sanitary
Sewer project in Port Stanley that had been originally estimated at $720,000, and
rose to $850,000. There was also an extension to that Trunk Sewer that had not been
accounted for which cost $500,000. Also credits have been removed from the Lynhurst
Development Charges as these have been paid. Wastewater Charges went from $6,643
to $8,898 for a single family detached home. On the non residential side costs per
square foot for Wastewater rose from $2.45 to $3.51.
For Fire services there was an update to charges because of the replacement and
expansion of the new Fire Station and to decommission the old Fire Station. Fire
Charges went from $463 to $1,683 for a single family detached home. On the non residential
side costs per square foot for Fire rose from $0.22 to $0.80.
Questions/Comments - There were no comments or questions.
Adjournment