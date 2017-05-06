This Mother's Day

Plains Baptist Church Donation to Central Fire Safety Program
The Plains Baptist Church Social Committee donated $1000 to the Central Elgin Fire
Rescue's new Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Program with the proceeds from their
recent pancake supper.
Central Elgin Fire Rescue is kicking off a Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Program.
Over the summer months, firefighters will visit homes in the municipality to check
smoke alarms for free. They will also install any alarms or batteries required to
bring residences up to code.
If residents are not home during our door to door campaign, firefighters will leave
a notice with a contact number if residents wish us to return to inspect their home.
"A working smoke alarm is the best way to prevent fire tragedy," said Central Elgin
Fire Chief Chris McDonough. "During a fire, seconds count. Check fire alarm batteries
and replace alarms every ten years."
According to the Ontario Fire Code, all residences must have a working smoke alarm
on every level of the home, and outside all sleeping areas. Residences also need
one carbon monoxide (CO) alarm outside of sleeping areas if they have a fuel fired
appliance or attached garage. CO alarms do not need to be in furnace rooms; a CO
alarm placed outside of sleeping areas provides the earliest warning.
If you require more information please contact Chris McDonough, Director of Fire
Rescue Services/Fire Chief.