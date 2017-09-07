THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Parkside's 50th Reunion – Early Bird Ends September 15th

September 5, 2017, St. Thomas, ON - As students head back to school today in St. Thomas and Elgin County some remember 50 years ago today, when Parkside Collegiate Institute (PCI) welcomed its first one thousand students through its doors. A group of PCI Alumni are busy planning the 50th Reunion that is taking place this Thanksgiving weekend (October 6 & 7).

"Our Alumni Committee is busy planning the 50th Reunion and we are especially looking forward to celebrating at the school with a football game, dance and brunch," said Lisa VanderWallen, co-chair of PCI's 50th reunion committee. Tickets for Friday night are currently $25 and will include entrance to the Homecoming Football Games, Beer Tent, Dance and Decade Rooms that will feature memorabilia spanning the length of Parkside's history. After September 15th, the ticket price will rise to $30. Tickets can be purchased at www.pci50.ca.

"Early ticket sales are key to us organizing a successful event, " said VanderWallen. "We encourage those who are attending to take advantage of the Early Bird savings and buy their tickets now".

A new path has also been built to the fields at Parkside and alumni have a unique opportunity for to have a brick engraved for $100. Bricks can be customized with any message and can also be purchased at www.pci50.ca.

On October 7th there will be a brunch (tickets for $12), time capsule burial and flag football and once again all alumni and staff are invited to partake.

The committee is actively looking for volunteers for the weekend and those interested can contact the committee by emailing parkside50reunion@gmail.com.