THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

January 31, 2018 - "Bell Let's Talk is an opportunity to open up the discussion on mental health. Use this day to spread the message of hope while continuing society's work to end the stigma associated with mental illness.

I ask today that we take a second to talk to a friend or relative. Listen to them. Share our stories of how mental illness affects our communities and how we can all be a part of the solution.

I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party to thank and encourage those who speak out about their mental health. We also thank the organizations, associations, frontline healthcare professionals and staff for their ongoing commitment to improving the lives of those with mental illness.

Bell Let's Talk does not end today; let's ensure the conversation continues 365 days a year."