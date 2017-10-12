Parkside's Winning Alumni Reunion

On October 6th, thousands watched under the Friday night lights at Parkside Collegiate
Institute (PCI), to see the Parkside Stamps Football Teams, both Senior and Junior,
defeat Strathroy. This was the beginning of a memorable weekend for Parkside.
Not only did hundreds of Parkside Alumni cheered on the Stampeders Football Team
but many stayed the evening to enjoy the 50th Reunion inside the school. The night
included memory rooms from each decade the school has been open, a beer tent, a
photo booth, and live music spanning the time since Parkside opened its doors in
1967. The Alumni greeted old friends and toured the school to celebrate fifty years
of Parkside. Laughs could be heard echoing down the hallways as students found their
old lockers, toured the old class rooms and reminisced about their time at PCI.
"We are pleased to announce that over the weekend Parkside Alumni raised enough
money to create a $20,000 scholarship fund for PCI students," said Catharine Sloan,
co-chair of the event. This fund will be awarded every year to deserving students
for post-secondary education. Alumni also purchased memory stones for the path to
the football field where inscriptions were written for $100 donation. These funds
will go towards Parkside Athletics.
"We are grateful to all the staff and students who donated many hours to make this
event happen," said Lisa VanderWallen, co-chair of the event. "Thousands of man-power
hours go into putting something like this together and I think our fundraising success
reflects the hard-work of our volunteers."
On Saturday, October 8th, after a brunch, a time capsule was buried that featured
memorabilia from students, past and present. The capsule also includes the Elgin-Middlesex-London
Official Canada 150 Flag donated by MP Karen Vecchio. This time capsule will be
uncovered in twenty-five years - the year 2042 – when PCI Alumni will gather once
more to celebrate years past.