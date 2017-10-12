Parkside's Winning Alumni Reunion

On October 6th, thousands watched under the Friday night lights at Parkside Collegiate Institute (PCI), to see the Parkside Stamps Football Teams, both Senior and Junior, defeat Strathroy. This was the beginning of a memorable weekend for Parkside.

Not only did hundreds of Parkside Alumni cheered on the Stampeders Football Team but many stayed the evening to enjoy the 50th Reunion inside the school. The night included memory rooms from each decade the school has been open, a beer tent, a photo booth, and live music spanning the time since Parkside opened its doors in 1967. The Alumni greeted old friends and toured the school to celebrate fifty years of Parkside. Laughs could be heard echoing down the hallways as students found their old lockers, toured the old class rooms and reminisced about their time at PCI.

"We are pleased to announce that over the weekend Parkside Alumni raised enough money to create a $20,000 scholarship fund for PCI students," said Catharine Sloan, co-chair of the event. This fund will be awarded every year to deserving students for post-secondary education. Alumni also purchased memory stones for the path to the football field where inscriptions were written for $100 donation. These funds will go towards Parkside Athletics.

"We are grateful to all the staff and students who donated many hours to make this event happen," said Lisa VanderWallen, co-chair of the event. "Thousands of man-power hours go into putting something like this together and I think our fundraising success reflects the hard-work of our volunteers."

On Saturday, October 8th, after a brunch, a time capsule was buried that featured memorabilia from students, past and present. The capsule also includes the Elgin-Middlesex-London Official Canada 150 Flag donated by MP Karen Vecchio. This time capsule will be uncovered in twenty-five years - the year 2042 – when PCI Alumni will gather once more to celebrate years past.