Golden Jubilee celebrations taking place in October

St. Thomas, ON – From October 6-7, Parkside Collegiate Institute (PCI) will open its doors to celebrate its Golden Jubilee - the 50th anniversary of the St. Thomas secondary school's opening. Past and present PCI stampeders will commemorate the last fifty years with reunion events and activities.

"We're excited to celebrate the Golden Jubilee with football games, a pub night, a dance party, brunch and more; the reunion includes something for everyone," said Lisa VanderWallen, cochair of PCI's 50th reunion committee. "We're expecting over 1,500 alumni and guests to take part and all funds raised from the events will go towards a scholarship for PCI graduates."

The reunion begins on Friday, October 6, kicking off with junior and senior boys football games that will include a licensed tent area. Following the games, alumni can view memorabilia from the 1960s through to the 2010s featured in rooms throughout the school, while enjoying live music or dancing in the gym. On Saturday, October 7, alumni are invited to a breakfast, followed by a time capsule burial. The celebrations conclude later in the day with a flag football game. Tickets and more information about the events are available at www.pci50.ca.

"We've had a great response to the reunion, so we're looking for many volunteers to help during the two-day celebration," said Catharine Sloan, co-chair of the 50th reunion committee. "Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the committee by emailing parkside50reunion@gmail.com."

PCI is the largest secondary school in St. Thomas, serving approximately 1,000 students each year. The secondary school opened in September 1967 and was built to replace one of the original schools in St. Thomas, the former St. Thomas Collegiate Institute. For more information about PCI's Golden Jubilee, please visit www.pci50.ca.