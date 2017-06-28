Golden Jubilee celebrations taking place in October
St. Thomas, ON – From October 6-7, Parkside Collegiate Institute (PCI) will open its doors to
celebrate its Golden Jubilee - the 50th anniversary of the St. Thomas secondary school's
opening. Past and present PCI stampeders will commemorate the last fifty years with reunion
events and activities.
"We're excited to celebrate the Golden Jubilee with football games, a pub night, a dance party,
brunch and more; the reunion includes something for everyone," said Lisa VanderWallen, cochair
of PCI's 50th reunion committee. "We're expecting over 1,500 alumni and guests to take
part and all funds raised from the events will go towards a scholarship for PCI graduates."
The reunion begins on Friday, October 6, kicking off with junior and senior boys football games
that will include a licensed tent area. Following the games, alumni can view memorabilia from
the 1960s through to the 2010s featured in rooms throughout the school, while enjoying live
music or dancing in the gym. On Saturday, October 7, alumni are invited to a breakfast, followed
by a time capsule burial. The celebrations conclude later in the day with a flag football game.
Tickets and more information about the events are available at www.pci50.ca.
"We've had a great response to the reunion, so we're looking for many volunteers to help during
the two-day celebration," said Catharine Sloan, co-chair of the 50th reunion committee. "Anyone
interested in volunteering can contact the committee by emailing
parkside50reunion@gmail.com."
PCI is the largest secondary school in St. Thomas, serving approximately 1,000 students each
year. The secondary school opened in September 1967 and was built to replace one of the
original schools in St. Thomas, the former St. Thomas Collegiate Institute. For more information
about PCI's Golden Jubilee, please visit www.pci50.ca.