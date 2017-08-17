THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Thursday, August 17, 2017 Light Rain
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Port Stanley
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Over-limit of Walleye from Lake Erie

News

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

$1,500 Fine for Over-limit of Walleye from Lake Erie

A Straffordville man has been fined $1,500 for a fishing violation.

Jeffrey Marr pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for possessing an over-limit of walleye.

Court heard that on July 27, 2017, a conservation officer was checking anglers for compliance with the Ontario Fishery Regulations in Elgin County. The officer contacted Jeffrey Marr in the village of Port Burwell after he returned from fishing on Lake Erie. An investigation revealed that Marr caught twelve walleye on that day, which is six over the daily limit for that zone. The six additional walleye were found hidden in a side compartment of the boat.

Justice of the Peace Abdul A. Chahbar heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, St. Thomas, on August 10, 2017.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Ontario Fishing Regulations Summary, available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

$3,000 in Fines for Over-limits of Walleye

Two Courtland men have been fined a total of $3,000 for fishing violations.

Henry Funk and Gerardo Funk pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,500 for possessing an over-limit of walleye.

Court heard that on July 27, 2017, a conservation officer was checking for compliance with the Ontario Fishery Regulations in Elgin County. The officer contacted Henry Funk and Gerardo Funk in the village of Port Burwell as they were returning from fishing on Lake Erie. An investigation revealed that the anglers had caught eleven walleye over the daily limit of six for this zone.

Justice of the Peace Abdul A. Chahbar heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, St. Thomas, on August 10, 2017.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Ontario Fishing Regulations Summary, available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


