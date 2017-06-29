Our Community Invests More Than 2 Million in Our Hospital

Photo: STEGH Foundation Board of Directors and Staff gather with the BIG cheque, which represents the amount transferred to the Hospital for the fiscal year 2016-2017. Since 1985, the Hospital has received over $30 million for patient care needs thanks to the generosity of OUR donors.

St. Thomas, ON - Thanks to the generosity of donors in St. Thomas, Elgin County, and beyond, the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Foundation continued its support of OUR award-winning Hospital this year with a gift of more than $2.2 million.

Foundation President Sandra DiMeo explains the positive impact this will have on the healthcare in our community for years to come. "Supporting OUR Hospital is an investment in the health of our families and friends who depend on the award-winning care of STEGH. This year alone, we supported the purchase of a state-of-the-art CT Scanner, Pain Control Pumps, an External Pacemaker and numerous Cardiology needs. Moreover, we did this in the midst of our most audacious fundraising campaign ever, the Great Expansion."

Foundation Executive Director, Paul Jenkins says, "after four years on the job, not one day goes by that I'm not blown away by the generosity of our community. Whether it is a gift of $5 or $5,000, we need the support of the entire community to ensure that OUR Hospital is the best it can possibly be … from equipment, to infrastructure, to the training of front-line staff. OUR donors are amazing and I will keep extolling the virtues of their generosity every opportunity I get."

The "big" cheque presentation preceded the Foundation's Annual General Meeting, which took place on June 16th. The AGM included nominations for the Board of Directors for 2017/18. Sandra DiMeo returns as President, Cathy Cook-Noble was elected as Vice-President, while Lyle McLean and Paul Jenkins will continue to serve as Treasurer and Secretary respectively. The Foundation welcomed former Family & Children's Services of St. Thomas and Elgin County's Executive Director, Steve Bailey, as its newest Director. Susan O'Brien retired from the Foundation's Board of Directors after eight years of service to OUR Hospital.

The Foundation continues to solicit donations for the Great Expansion of STEGH … the largest investment in healthcare in our community since 1954. The new $16 million goal now includes a stateof- the-art CT Scanner, which was installed last year.

About the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Foundation

Since 1985, the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Foundation has collaborated with the community to support OUR Hospital in the delivery of an excellent patient care experience. Through the generosity of OUR donors, we invest in the professional development of frontline staff, advanced medical equipment, and the physical infrastructure of our award-winning Hospital. Visit ItsOURHospital.ca and like us on Facebook to learn more.

About the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital

The St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital is a 155-bed facility providing comprehensive 24-hour coverage in Internal Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia, Emergency and Family Medicine. More than 800 professionals work at STEGH, including over 200 credentialed Professional Staff who provide in-hospital care ensuring that we provide the highest quality of care to each and every patient who walks through our doors. As a fully accredited Hospital, we are proud to serve the City of St. Thomas and all eight municipalities within the County of Elgin. Visit STEGH.on.ca to learn more.