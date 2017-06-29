Our Community Invests More Than 2 Million in Our Hospital

St. Thomas, ON - Thanks to the generosity of donors in St. Thomas, Elgin County,
and beyond, the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Foundation continued its support
of OUR award-winning Hospital this year with a gift of more than $2.2 million.
Foundation President Sandra DiMeo explains the positive impact this will have on
the healthcare in our community for years to come. "Supporting OUR Hospital is an
investment in the health of our families and friends who depend on the award-winning
care of STEGH. This year alone, we supported the purchase of a state-of-the-art
CT Scanner, Pain Control Pumps, an External Pacemaker and numerous Cardiology needs.
Moreover, we did this in the midst of our most audacious fundraising campaign ever,
the Great Expansion."
Foundation Executive Director, Paul Jenkins says, "after four years on the job,
not one day goes by that I'm not blown away by the generosity of our community.
Whether it is a gift of $5 or $5,000, we need the support of the entire community
to ensure that OUR Hospital is the best it can possibly be … from equipment, to
infrastructure, to the training of front-line staff. OUR donors are amazing and
I will keep extolling the virtues of their generosity every opportunity I get."
The "big" cheque presentation preceded the Foundation's Annual General Meeting,
which took place on June 16th. The AGM included nominations for the Board of Directors
for 2017/18. Sandra DiMeo returns as President, Cathy Cook-Noble was elected as
Vice-President, while Lyle McLean and Paul Jenkins will continue to serve as Treasurer
and Secretary respectively. The Foundation welcomed former Family & Children's Services
of St. Thomas and Elgin County's Executive Director, Steve Bailey, as its newest
Director. Susan O'Brien retired from the Foundation's Board of Directors after eight
years of service to OUR Hospital.
The Foundation continues to solicit donations for the Great Expansion of STEGH …
the largest investment in healthcare in our community since 1954. The new $16 million
goal now includes a stateof- the-art CT Scanner, which was installed last year.
About the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Foundation
Since 1985, the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Foundation has collaborated with
the community to support OUR Hospital in the delivery of an excellent patient care
experience. Through the generosity of OUR donors, we invest in the professional
development of frontline staff, advanced medical equipment, and the physical infrastructure
of our award-winning Hospital. Visit
ItsOURHospital.ca and like us on Facebook to learn more.
About the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital
The St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital is a 155-bed facility providing comprehensive
24-hour coverage in Internal Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia,
Emergency and Family Medicine. More than 800 professionals work at STEGH, including
over 200 credentialed Professional Staff who provide in-hospital care ensuring that
we provide the highest quality of care to each and every patient who walks through
our doors. As a fully accredited Hospital, we are proud to serve the City of St.
Thomas and all eight municipalities within the County of Elgin. Visit STEGH.on.ca to learn more.