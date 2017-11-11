November 10, 2017 - The following is a statement from the PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek on Optometry Week:

"This week in November we recognize Optometry Week and the important work being done by optometrists throughout the province of Ontario. The optometry profession plays an integral part in eye health and vision for people of all ages.

"These highly trained professionals provide services to a broad range of people within our communities, ensuring proper eye health of the people of Ontario. Optometrists' background in both urgent and primary eye care make them a valuable contributor to our health-care system.

"On the behalf of the Ontario PC Party I would like to thank optometrists across the in our communities for the important work they do in eye health and vision."