February 23, 2018, Elgin County, ON - Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Elgin County Detachment officers
responded to the report of a collapsed bridge on Highway #73 at Dexter Line in the
Township of Malahide around 12:30 p.m. today.
A dump truck owned by Ron Jones Construction Company was travelling north on Highway
#73 across the bridge when it collapsed. The main portion of the bridge fell into
the Catfish Creek waterway while the northern portion of the bridge remained attached
to a concrete pillar.
The dump truck remained upright on the northern bridge section which was angled
steeply. The driver was stranded until Township of Malahide Fire Services were able
to rescue the 27 year old Thorndale, Ontario man utilizing a watercraft.
The driver was not injured in the collapse. Highway #73 into Port Bruce will remain
closed for an undetermined period of time. The public is advised to use Dexter Line
to gain access to Port Bruce. A cause for the collapse has yet to be determined.
