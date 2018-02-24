background0
Saturday, February 24, 2018 Mostly Cloudy
Special Weather Statement Port Stanley

News OPP - Bridge Collapse

News

Constable Troy Carlson, OPP
OPP Bridge Collapse

February 23, 2018, Elgin County, ON - Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Elgin County Detachment officers responded to the report of a collapsed bridge on Highway #73 at Dexter Line in the Township of Malahide around 12:30 p.m. today.

A dump truck owned by Ron Jones Construction Company was travelling north on Highway #73 across the bridge when it collapsed. The main portion of the bridge fell into the Catfish Creek waterway while the northern portion of the bridge remained attached to a concrete pillar.

The dump truck remained upright on the northern bridge section which was angled steeply. The driver was stranded until Township of Malahide Fire Services were able to rescue the 27 year old Thorndale, Ontario man utilizing a watercraft.

The driver was not injured in the collapse. Highway #73 into Port Bruce will remain closed for an undetermined period of time. The public is advised to use Dexter Line to gain access to Port Bruce. A cause for the collapse has yet to be determined.

Last Updated: Saturday, 24 February 2018 07:51:25 AM EST

Saturday, February 24, 2018

