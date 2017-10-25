Port Stanley, ON - The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to investigate a daytime break and enter on Front Street in Port Stanley, ON.

On the 19th of October 2017, between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm unknown suspect(s) entered the residence and stole property. There was no damage to the residence.

Property stolen includes the following:

Mountain bike

Sports memorabilia

Jar of coins

Costume jewellery

Purses

Alcohol

Credit cards

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a male in connection to this incident.

If anyone has further information regarding this break and enter, they are asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a cyber tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

