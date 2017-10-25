background0
Wednesday, October 25, 2017 Mostly Cloudy
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA CREEDEN RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley News
The Bluffs Golf Club
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Jackson's Fish Market - From Our Boats to Your Table!

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News OPP - Break And Enter

News

PC Adam Crewdson, OPP
OPP Break And Enter

Port Stanley, ON - The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to investigate a daytime break and enter on Front Street in Port Stanley, ON.

On the 19th of October 2017, between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm unknown suspect(s) entered the residence and stole property. There was no damage to the residence.

Property stolen includes the following:

  • Mountain bike
  • Sports memorabilia
  • Jar of coins
  • Costume jewellery
  • Purses
  • Alcohol
  • Credit cards

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a male in connection to this incident.

If anyone has further information regarding this break and enter, they are asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a cyber tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

OPP Contact Information


Last Updated: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 08:49:11 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
TJFox

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Follow Us

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695