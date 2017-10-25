Select a Viewing Option
Port Stanley, ON - The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to
investigate a daytime break and enter on Front Street in Port Stanley, ON.
On the 19th of October 2017, between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm unknown suspect(s)
entered the residence and stole property. There was no damage to the residence.
Property stolen includes the following:
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a male in connection to this
incident.
If anyone has further information regarding this break and enter, they are asked
to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous,
you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a cyber tip at
www.londoncrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward
of up to $2000.
