Ontario Universities' Fair for students and families

Friday, October 6, 2017 - High school students and their families from across Thames Valley have an important opportunity to gather information about Ontario's 21 universities and affiliates.

The Ontario Universities' Fair gives students and parents an opportunity to speak with representatives from each Ontario university about programs, campus life and anything else that may help you make a decision about which Ontario university to choose.

Fairs will be taking place in London and St. Thomas on Monday, November 6 and in Strathroy and London on Thursday, November 9.

Each university has its own booth, staffed with representatives who can answer your questions and provide additional materials about programs, admission, requirements, financial aid, and student life.

The fair will only be held at five locations across the district this fall. Students from all schools are welcome to attend.

Monday, Nov. 6 - Sir Wilfrid Laurier SS, London, 8:40 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., Arthur Voaden SS, St. Thomas, 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9 - Strathroy DCI, Strathroy, 1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m., St. André Bessette, London, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

For More Information:

Contact your school's Guidance and Careers Department.

Also see: http://www.ouf.ca/uip/

