Ontario PC Party Will Lower Taxes For The Middle Class

People's Guarantee promises to reduce taxes in first term

November 29, 2017, St. Thomas - Today, Patrick Brown and the Ontario PCs announced that as part of the Ontario PC Party's People's Guarantee, an Ontario PC government will lower taxes for the middle class.

"Our guarantee is clear – an Ontario PC government will cut taxes for the middle class by 22.5%, and reduce taxes for the first income tax bracket by 10%," said Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek. "We're going to use the tax system to give every Ontario worker a raise. And, under our plan, it will be middle- and lower-Income families who will benefit the most. We will also increase the Ontario Sales Tax Credit by $100 per adult and $100 per child in order to provide relief to Ontario's low-income residents."

The People's Guarantee is a fully costed and affordable plan for Ontario based on an exhaustive and inclusive policy development process.

"Often platforms are just politicians words. The People's Guarantee is different," said Yurek. "Patrick Brown has promised not to seek a second mandate if these five guarantees aren't enacted."

Under Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals, life has become unaffordable for Ontario families. Between 2005 and 2015, Ontario families saw the slowest rate of income growth of any province in Canada, and Ontarians are now poorer than the average Canadian.

"Under Kathleen Wynne, you work harder, you pay more, and you get less," said Yurek. "This is not right and this is not fair. The overall guarantee for everyone remains the same – those who work hard will see their taxes come down."

Under the Ontario PC plan, households making under $100,000 per year will see their taxes reduced by at least 25%.

The People's Guarantee is the Ontario PC Party's plan to get Ontario back on track. The five guarantees include: