Ontario Legislature Set to Resume Next Week

Ontario Legislature Set to Resume Next Week

London – After a long and eventful summer, this Monday the Ontario Legislature is scheduled to resume for the fall session. During this time MPPs are given the opportunity to voice the concerns of their communities and advocate for positive change.

"Over the last three months I have travelled the riding hearing the concerns of constituents and communities. I look forward to the opportunity of voicing these concern at the Legislature while continuing to hold the government to account," stated MPP Yurek.


Last Updated: Friday, 08 September 2017 09:28:12 AM EST

