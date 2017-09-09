Ontario Legislature Set to Resume Next Week

Select a Viewing Option
London – After a long and eventful summer, this Monday the Ontario Legislature is
scheduled to resume for the fall session. During this time MPPs are given the opportunity
to voice the concerns of their communities and advocate for positive change.
"Over the last three months I have travelled the riding hearing the concerns of
constituents and communities. I look forward to the opportunity of voicing these
concern at the Legislature while continuing to hold the government to account,"
stated MPP Yurek.
