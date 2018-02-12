Ontario Labour and Employment Laws Have Changed

Know your Rights Community Conversation

February 12, 2018 - St. Thomas, ON – The St Thomas and District Labour council is holding a community conversation to discuss the Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act a review of then and now.

The conversation will be held on Feb 13th 2018 form 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CASO Station, 750 Talbot ST, St. Thomas On. Everyone welcome

Significant strides have been made to raise the standard of work across the province. After 20 years of woefully outdated labour and employment laws, the Government of Ontario has introduced the Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act. This was a result of many hard-fought struggles and the collective voice of millions demanding immediate action to modernize the Employment Standards Act and the Labour Relations Act.

We encourage the community to join us to learn what the new changes mean for them and the friends and family. After years of community organizing Bill 148: Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act became law last month and is being phased in over the next year. On January 1st, 2018:

Adult general minimum wage will increase to $14.00 from $11.60. Minimum wage for students under the age 18 will increase to $13.15 from $10.90. Minimum wage for liquor servers will increase to $12.20 from $10.10.

10 days of job-protected, emergency leave will be extended to all workers, 2 of which will be paid (a first in Canada). Workers will become eligible for this leave provision after just 1 week on the job. Doctor's note requirement will be removed.



Tomorrow we will discuss these changes, look at who is not covered and what this means for our community.