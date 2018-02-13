Ontario Families Continue To Pay More For Kathleen Wynne's Hydro One Fire Sale

February 12, 2018 - Kathleen Wynne's reckless fire sale of Hydro One will continue to make life harder for Ontario families, according to Ontario's Financial Accountability Officer.

"Since day one the Ontario PCs have opposed Kathleen Wynne's fire sale of Hydro One," said Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek. "Their fire sale has driven up the cost of living for families, seniors, and businesses, and today we have more proof that this fire sale means long-term pain for short-term Wynne Liberal gain."

The report confirms that the fire sale was only about balancing the budget in an election year, with Ontarians losing $1.1 billion in 2018-19 from the sale. What's more, only $670 million of the billions allocated through the Trillium Trust has been spent on infrastructure.

"The Liberals like to talk a big game on infrastructure, but the Hydro One fire sale was never about investing in infrastructure," said Yurek. "This was about cooking the books in an election year while Liberal donors, insiders, and foreign-owned companies get rich."

"Today's report is just more proof that Kathleen Wynne continues to put insiders and her political self-interest before hardworking Ontario families," said Yurek. "It's time for change that works for the people, not the insiders."