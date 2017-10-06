Ontarians urged to share places worth protecting

National contest to inspire people to be in nature
Ontario, Fall 2017 — As summer turns to fall and the colours begin to change, the
Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is inviting you to post photos online of beautiful
places in Canada. Whether it's Ontario's forests, rivers, Canadian Shield, or any
other natural feature across Canada, NCC is asking Canadians to share their photographs
of the natural places they love in a contest called "Places Worth Protecting."
By sharing images on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #PlacesWorthProtecting,
your photos will be automatically added to an interactive map on the Places Worth
Protecting website – now live at
placesworthprotecting.ca.
For every submission, TELUS will donate five dollars to help NCC's conserve land
across Canada. Each submission will also be entered to win a prize. The contest
runs until November 30.
"This campaign is aimed at helping people learn more about our conservation areas
while also sharing their ideas of the beautiful places they cherish," said John
Lounds, Nature Conservancy of Canada president and chief executive officer. "We
encourage folks to take advantage of this fantastic time of year, get out and explore
the natural spaces they care about and share that inspiration with all Canadians."
For those looking to discover new places worth protecting, they can visit natureconservancy.ca/ontario
to find out about NCC's conservation areas near them.
Photos of some of these sites can be
downloaded here.
In addition to the contest, the website also highlights ways to use technology to
learn more about nature. Find out about downloadable apps that help identify species,
online field journals and live cameras that permit virtual visits to NCC conservation
areas. The website also provides a closer look at how NCC uses technology to conserve
land across the country. From drones to apps and communication systems, technology
enables conservation.
Facts
The winning prize is an Essential Phone from TELUS, which features a dual-camera
system ideal for capturing nature.
Places Worth Protecting is produced by NCC, in partnership with TELUS. TELUS supports
many of NCC's everyday organizational operations and technology solutions and helps
staff, volunteers and visitors connect to NCC's conservation areas.
Learn More
The Nature Conservancy of Canada is the nation's leading not-for-profit, private
land conservation organization, working to protect our most important natural areas
and the species they sustain. Since 1962, NCC and its partners have helped to protect
2.8 million acres (more than 1.1 million hectares), coast to coast, with more than
184,000 acres (74,400 hectares) in Ontario.