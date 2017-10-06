Ontarians urged to share places worth protecting

National contest to inspire people to be in nature

Ontario, Fall 2017 — As summer turns to fall and the colours begin to change, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is inviting you to post photos online of beautiful places in Canada. Whether it's Ontario's forests, rivers, Canadian Shield, or any other natural feature across Canada, NCC is asking Canadians to share their photographs of the natural places they love in a contest called "Places Worth Protecting."

By sharing images on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #PlacesWorthProtecting, your photos will be automatically added to an interactive map on the Places Worth Protecting website – now live at placesworthprotecting.ca.

For every submission, TELUS will donate five dollars to help NCC's conserve land across Canada. Each submission will also be entered to win a prize. The contest runs until November 30.

"This campaign is aimed at helping people learn more about our conservation areas while also sharing their ideas of the beautiful places they cherish," said John Lounds, Nature Conservancy of Canada president and chief executive officer. "We encourage folks to take advantage of this fantastic time of year, get out and explore the natural spaces they care about and share that inspiration with all Canadians."

For those looking to discover new places worth protecting, they can visit natureconservancy.ca/ontario to find out about NCC's conservation areas near them.

Photos of some of these sites can be downloaded here.

In addition to the contest, the website also highlights ways to use technology to learn more about nature. Find out about downloadable apps that help identify species, online field journals and live cameras that permit virtual visits to NCC conservation areas. The website also provides a closer look at how NCC uses technology to conserve land across the country. From drones to apps and communication systems, technology enables conservation.

Facts

The winning prize is an Essential Phone from TELUS, which features a dual-camera system ideal for capturing nature.

Places Worth Protecting is produced by NCC, in partnership with TELUS. TELUS supports many of NCC's everyday organizational operations and technology solutions and helps staff, volunteers and visitors connect to NCC's conservation areas.

Learn More

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is the nation's leading not-for-profit, private land conservation organization, working to protect our most important natural areas and the species they sustain. Since 1962, NCC and its partners have helped to protect 2.8 million acres (more than 1.1 million hectares), coast to coast, with more than 184,000 acres (74,400 hectares) in Ontario.