OEB to hear from Customers of Erie Thames Powerlines about Electricity Rate Application

Ontario Energy Board Community Meeting takes place on December 12th in Ingersoll

Customers of Erie Thames Powerlines are encouraged to participate in the Ontario Energy Board's (OEB) review of the utility's application to raise residential electricity distribution rates by $2.70 per month for the typical customer. Other customers may also be affected.

The application may affect customers' bills for the next five years, starting May 1, 2018.

The OEB is holding a community meeting so customers can ask the OEB and Erie Thames Powerlines questions about the application and provide their comments.

Meeting details:

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: Unifor Local 88 Union Hall, 364 Victoria St., Ingersoll.



Customers of Erie Thames Powerlines are also invited to make brief presentations and participate in a question-and-answer period. Customers who want to make a presentation should contact the OEB at Registrar@oeb.ca or call 1-877-632-2727 (toll-free).

The meeting is part of the OEB's commitment to engage, empower and protect consumers. For every major electricity rate application it receives, the OEB holds one or more meetings within the community affected so that customers can learn why their utility is asking for new rates, how that money will be spent and how they can have a say in the review process.

OEB Registrar Kristi Sebalj explains that all OEB-regulated utilities must apply to the OEB if they want to change their electricity rates.

"We control costs by reviewing and testing the requested rate change through an open and robust review process," says Sebalj.

"We hold utilities to account, keeping rates as low as possible, while making sure utilities have what they need to keep the lights on."

The amounts requested by Erie Thames Powerlines in its application relate to its distribution business and do not reflect any credits or other changes resulting from the Fair Hydro Act, 2017. Please visit the OEB's website at www.oeb.ca/fairhydro for an explanation of how the Fair Hydro Act, 2017 affects customers' bills.

For more information, customers can visit www.oeb.ca/participate and use EB-2017-0038 to locate and review the Erie Thames Powerlines' rate application.

The OEB has just begun reviewing this rate application. Reviews typically take between six to nine months and provide opportunities for customers of the utility, stakeholders and other interested parties to participate.

"It's up to the utility to prove to the OEB why it needs a rate increase to cover these costs," Sebalj says.

"Utilities rarely get all they ask for."

From 2009 to 2016, the OEB has reviewed more than 130 major rate applications and reduced requested rate increases by an average of about 40 per cent. Overall, the OEB has kept the annual growth in average distribution rates close to the rate of inflation during the same period.

The OEB is the independent public regulator of the energy sector in Ontario. Its goal is to promote a sustainable and efficient energy sector that provides consumers with reliable energy services at a reasonable cost. This includes:

Setting rates that are reasonable to consumers and allow utilities to invest in the system

Making the OEB's processes more understandable for consumers and actively seeking consumer input to improve these processes and achieve better results

Looking out for consumer interests, investigating complaints and enforcing the rules.

Since 2016, the OEB has held 30 community meetings. Feedback from these meetings helps inform the OEB's final rate decisions.