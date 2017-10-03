Breast Cancer Screening Helps Detect Breast Cancer Early! The South West Regional
Cancer Program is encouraging women to book a mammogram during the month of October
October 2, 2017 - London, ON - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the
South West Regional Cancer Program, in partnership with Cancer Care Ontario, is
encouraging women ages 50-74 to talk to their healthcare provider about getting
screened with a mammogram.
Did you know? Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Ontario women. One in eight
women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, with the majority of
cases found in women ages 50 to 74. In the South West, it's predicted that 300 women
will be diagnosed in this year alone.
While it may be the most common, according to the 2016
Ontario Cancer Statistics the amount of deaths from breast cancer has decreased
by approximately 42 per cent for women aged 50-74 from 1990-2012. This decrease
may be due to more research, better treatment options and of course, regular screening.
"Breast cancer has one of the highest survival rates out of all of the cancers in
Ontario," says Dr. Jan Owen, Regional Primary Care Lead for the South West Regional
Cancer Program. "Studies show that regular mammograms lower the risk of dying from
breast cancer in women ages 50 to 74. Screening mammography can find breast cancers
when they are small, less likely to have spread and more likely to be treated successfully."
The Ontario Breast Screening Program (OBSP) is a province-wide organized screening
program that aims to reduce breast cancer mortality through regular screening. There
are various screening sites across the South West providing high-quality breast
screening to women free of charge regardless of whether or not they have a family
doctor.
The following groups of women are eligible for a mammogram through the OBSP:
- Most women ages 50-74 - screened every two years with mammography
- Women ages 30-69 who are confirmed to be at high risk of getting breast cancer -
screened once a year with a mammogram and breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
For every 200 women screened through the OBSP, about 17 are sent for more tests
and one will have breast cancer. With all of life's demands booking a mammogram
may not be ranked high on the priority list but Dr. Owen argues it should be. "My
advice – just book it," she says. "It could save your life."
Eligible women are encouraged to book a mammogram at any time by calling 1-800-668-9304.
No referral from a doctor is required.
More information can be found at
www.cancercare.on.ca/justbookit
South West Regional Cancer Program oversees the delivery and quality of cancer services
for the counties of Grey, Bruce, Huron, Perth, Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin, and part
of Norfolk. It is one of 13 Regional Cancer Programs created by Cancer Care Ontario
in 2005 to ensure cancer care is delivered according to province-wide quality standards.