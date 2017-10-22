background0
Sunday, October 22, 2017
Port Stanley News
Elgin St. Thomas Public Health
Elgin St Thomas Public Health Issues Notice about Local Influenza Flu Activity

St. Thomas, Ontario, October 20, 2017 - Flu season has arrived. Flu cases have been reported recently in our surrounding communities. We cannot see the flu virus, but its effects can be felt all around us. The flu ruins good family time, it tags along when you don’t want it to, it wrecks holidays, and spreads easily from person to person. The flu can live on surfaces for hours, just waiting for you, or your loved ones. The best way to silence it, is with the flu vaccine.

Quick Facts

  • The flu is caused by a virus (germ).
  • Flu germs spread when people who are sick with the flu cough or sneeze. The droplets from their coughs and sneezes can travel up to 2 metres (6 feet) away. You can also catch the flu if you touch something that has the flu germs on it and then touch your eyes or mouth.
  • People who are sick with the flu may have a fever, cough, body aches, headaches, and sore throat. Seniors and young children may also have an upset stomach and vomiting.
Ways to Prevent the Flu
  • Clean your hands often.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes.
  • Clean surfaces and items that are touched often.
  • Avoid sharing drinks, toothbrushes and other items that go in the mouth.
  • Get a flu shot every year. Find out where to get a flu shot at www.ontario.ca/page/get-flu-shot

Why Get a Flu Shot?

  • You can’t always protect your kids from others who may have the flu. The flu shot can.
  • To protect your family from the flu, you have to protect yourself.
  • You’re a senior, a baby, expecting a baby, or you have a weak immune system.
  • You’re a health care provider or provide vital community services.
  • You care about your health and the health of those around you.

Did You Know?

  • New strains of the flu appear every year.
  • Getting a flu shot every year is a safe and effective way to prevent the flu and its complications such as pnuemonia
  • Antibiotics are not effective in treating the flu.

For more information about flu activity in Ontario, visit www.publichealthontario.ca/en/ServicesAndTools/SurveillanceServices/Pages/Ontario-Respiratory-Virus-Bulletin.aspx


Last Updated: Saturday, 21 October 2017 08:33:39 AM EST

