St. Thomas, Ontario, Wednesday October 4, 2017 - Today is International Walk to School Day - a day when many school aged children are encouraged to walk to school. A great day to highlight the improvements that have been made by the City and local developers to make St. Thomas a more walkable community.

With nearly one million dollars in funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada and a matched investment from Doug Tarry Homes and Hayhoe Homes, it is gradually getting easier and more convenient to walk in St. Thomas. With a walkability assessment now complete, priorities have been set and new sidewalks, trails and pedestrian crossings are in place with more to come next year.

Our new campaign boasts the tag line "why not walk" to encourage residents to get outside and explore a new trail or sidewalk in their community. Whether you are walking to school or to work, for leisure or for transportation, there are several health benefits to walking. Walking is a free, accessible and convenient form of physical activity that people of all ages can do.

"The research shows that improvements to sidewalks and trails are associated with an increase in rates of physical activity, and that translates into improved health for our community" says Jessica Lang, Health Promoter from Elgin St. Thomas Public Health. "The City and local developers have done a fantastic job working together to create new connections that make St. Thomas a walkable community" adds Lang. Fall is a great time to get outside, enjoy the colour change and some fresh air. "We want everyone in St. Thomas and the surrounding area to benefit from this project and enjoy the new facilities available".

A new trail map has been created to highlight the improvements made to trails and sidewalks in St. Thomas and is now available on the Active Elgin website.