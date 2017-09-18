September 18, 2017, London, ON - Last year, over $100,000 was provided to 300 Thames Valley students and their families who were experiencing an emergency, and the need is expected to grow during the next school year.

That is why a new charity run to raise money for the Caring Fund is so important, says Jackie Ellefsen, Development Officer, Thames Valley Education Foundation (TVEF).

"Every day, we have students in our schools who are dealing with unimaginable circumstances in their home lives that affect their learning," says Ellefsen. "Within 24 hours of a request, the Caring Fund can provide money to these students for necessities such as food, clothing, hygiene items and transportation. The impact this help can have on students is immense."

The first annual Walk & Run for the FUND will be held on Sunday, September 24th at Stoneybrook Public School.

The event has something to offer for everyone. The chip timed 5 km course is fully accessible and is great for recreational and competitive runners and walkers alike. With registration for students at $10 and $15 for all others, it is also one of the most economically friendly running events in the city. All money raised, including every dollar of the registration fee, goes directly to the Caring Fund.

A number of amazing prizes have also been donated to the event. Awards include:

Top two fundraisers;

Top fundraising team;

First place finisher male and female in all 8 age categories;

First place male and female finisher overall; and

Random prize draws just for participating!

For more information and to register for the event, go to www.tvdsb.ca/TVEF_Run

For More Information:

Rachel LeCLair, Thames Valley Education Foundation

Thames Valley District School Board, 1250 Dundas Street E. London N6A 5L1

519-452-2000 ext. 20187 r.leclair@tvdsb.ca

