St. Thomas, Ontario, December 21, 2017 - The Board of Health for Elgin St. Thomas is excited to announce the appointment of its newest Order in Council member Mr. Lee Rowden.

Mr. Rowden has extensive knowledge and experience in delivering health care services. Mr. Rowden was a Nurse Educator at St. Joseph's Hospital from 1990-2017, Staff Nurse at Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (2001-2016), Emergency Medical Attendant at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (1983-1995) and a Staff Nurse at St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital (1982-1990).

Outside of Mr. Rowden's employment, he has been heavily involved in our community working with various community agencies

Board Chair, Mr. Bernie Wiehle noted that "the Board of Health looks forward to the expertise and experience Mr. Lee Rowden brings to the table. No doubt, 2018 will be a very busy year for public health and Mr. Rowden has joined the Board at an exciting time".

About Elgin St. Thomas Public Health

Elgin St. Thomas Public Health (ESTPH) works together with its communities to promote and protect the health of people who live, work and play in Elgin County. The health unit delivers a variety of mandatory health programs and services set by the Province of Ontario in the Health Protection and Promotion Act. ESTPH works with our communities to promote wellness, to protect health, to prevent injury, and to advocate for positive change. ESTPH serves a population of just over 90,000 people. For more information about our services, visit www.elginhealth.on.ca.