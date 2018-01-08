Statement from MPP Jeff Yurek (Elgin-Middlesex-London) on the yesterday's death at EMDC:

"Yesterday marked another needless death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost a loved one at EMDC.

The issues at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre continue to go unaddressed and ignored by this government. I have brought forward these issues to this Liberal government several times over the past six years, and yet little has been done to correct the problems faced at EMDC. It is a government's job to provide an environment that is safe for inmates, staff and correctional officers, while ensuring that proper mental health supports are available. Sadly, the Wynne government is failing to deliver in all of these areas.

It is obvious this Government and Minister are incapable of managing the problems at EMDC.

Once again, I am calling on the government to immediately Institute a third party, independent audit of EMDC that will not only identify the root cause of the issues, but will also provide solutions that will resolve the ongoing problems at EMDC.

This government needs to ensure the safety of all staff, correctional officers and inmates at this facility. They need to ensure proper supports are available to help those with mental illness. They need to act now before another life is needlessly lost."