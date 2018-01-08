background0
Monday, January 08, 2018 Cloudy

Port Stanley Home Hardware
Everything You Need for Home & Garden
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA CREEDEN RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2018 Season
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Jeff Yurek, MPP
Port Stanley Family Cottage Rental

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Needless Death At The Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre

News

Constituency Office of Jeff Yurek, MPP
Needless Death At The ElginMiddlesex Detention Centre

Statement from MPP Jeff Yurek (Elgin-Middlesex-London) on the yesterday's death at EMDC:

"Yesterday marked another needless death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost a loved one at EMDC.

The issues at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre continue to go unaddressed and ignored by this government. I have brought forward these issues to this Liberal government several times over the past six years, and yet little has been done to correct the problems faced at EMDC. It is a government's job to provide an environment that is safe for inmates, staff and correctional officers, while ensuring that proper mental health supports are available. Sadly, the Wynne government is failing to deliver in all of these areas.

It is obvious this Government and Minister are incapable of managing the problems at EMDC.

Once again, I am calling on the government to immediately Institute a third party, independent audit of EMDC that will not only identify the root cause of the issues, but will also provide solutions that will resolve the ongoing problems at EMDC.

This government needs to ensure the safety of all staff, correctional officers and inmates at this facility. They need to ensure proper supports are available to help those with mental illness. They need to act now before another life is needlessly lost."


Last Updated: Monday, 08 January 2018 13:56:30 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Follow Us

Monday, January 08, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695