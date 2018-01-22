THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

St. Thomas, Ontario, January 22, 2018 - Whether it comes from tobacco, electronic
cigarettes, cannabis or a hookah pipe, smoke is smoke and you should limit your
exposure to it. That's Elgin St. Thomas Public Health's message as it joins organizations
from across the country kicking off the National Non-Smoking Week campaign. This
campaign is a coast-to-coast effort to inform and educate Canadians about the dangers
of tobacco use, to reduce exposure to second-hand smoke and support those who use
tobacco to quit.
"While most people know there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand tobacco
smoke; there is less awareness about health risks linked with exposure to electronic
cigarettes, cannabis smoking and the smoke from a hookah pipe", says Jessica Austin,
Health Promoter. "Many of the same cancer-causing chemicals, carbon monoxide and
heavy metals that are found in tobacco smoke are found in cannabis smoke".
The smoke from a hookah pipe can also cause serious health risks, similar to those
from tobacco and cannabis smoke. Hookahs are water pipes used to smoke flavoured
specialty-made tobacco and herbal shisha. The smoke from both tobacco shisha and
herbal shisha contains carbon monoxide and other toxic chemicals that increase the
potential for smoking-related cancers, as well as heart and lung disease.
Elgin St. Thomas Public Health recommends that everyone limit their exposure to
tobacco, electronic cigarettes, cannabis and hookah smoke. This is specifically
important for children, pregnant women, older adults and those with pre-existing
health conditions, such as asthma, lung and heart disease. If you are looking for
support to quit smoking contact Elgin St. Thomas Public Health for information or
visit www.elginhealth.on.ca.