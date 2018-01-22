THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

St. Thomas, Ontario, January 22, 2018 - Whether it comes from tobacco, electronic cigarettes, cannabis or a hookah pipe, smoke is smoke and you should limit your exposure to it. That's Elgin St. Thomas Public Health's message as it joins organizations from across the country kicking off the National Non-Smoking Week campaign. This campaign is a coast-to-coast effort to inform and educate Canadians about the dangers of tobacco use, to reduce exposure to second-hand smoke and support those who use tobacco to quit.

"While most people know there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke; there is less awareness about health risks linked with exposure to electronic cigarettes, cannabis smoking and the smoke from a hookah pipe", says Jessica Austin, Health Promoter. "Many of the same cancer-causing chemicals, carbon monoxide and heavy metals that are found in tobacco smoke are found in cannabis smoke".

The smoke from a hookah pipe can also cause serious health risks, similar to those from tobacco and cannabis smoke. Hookahs are water pipes used to smoke flavoured specialty-made tobacco and herbal shisha. The smoke from both tobacco shisha and herbal shisha contains carbon monoxide and other toxic chemicals that increase the potential for smoking-related cancers, as well as heart and lung disease.

Elgin St. Thomas Public Health recommends that everyone limit their exposure to tobacco, electronic cigarettes, cannabis and hookah smoke. This is specifically important for children, pregnant women, older adults and those with pre-existing health conditions, such as asthma, lung and heart disease. If you are looking for support to quit smoking contact Elgin St. Thomas Public Health for information or visit www.elginhealth.on.ca.