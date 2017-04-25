THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Immunization is one of the most important advances in public health. Experts believe
it has saved the lives of more Canadians over the past 50 years than any other health
intervention.
Before vaccines became available, many Canadian children died from diseases like
diphtheria, measles, and polio. These diseases can now be prevented by immunization.
Immunization protects individuals who receive vaccines. It also helps to prevent
the spread of infection in the community which ultimately protects:
- infants who are too young to be vaccinated,
- people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons (e.g. some people with weakened
immune systems cannot receive some vaccines),
- people who may not get full protection from immunization (e.g. the elderly).
Elgin St. Thomas Public Health is celebrating National Immunziation Awareness Week
from April 24 to April 28. Our schedule of events is as follows:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Event
|
Location
|
Monday, April 24
|
8:15 am - 9:15 am
|
Walking School Bus with the Vaccinator
|
Northside Neighbourhood Hub 114 Confederation Drive, St. Thomas
|
Monday, April 24
|
10:00 am - 11:30 am
|
Immunization for Seniors
|
Seniors' Centre 225 Chestnut Street, St. Thomas
|
Monday, April 24
|
11:30 am - 12:30 pm
|
Lunch with the Vaccinator
|
Seniors' Centre 225 Chestnut Street, St. Thomas
|
Monday, April 24
|
12:45 pm
|
Proclamation by Mayor Heather Jackson
|
Elgin St. Thomas Public Health 1230 Talbot Street, St. Thomas
|
Tuesday, April 25
|
9:30 am - 11:00 am
|
Meet the Vaccinator at the Ontario Early Years Drop In
|
Summers' Corners Public School 50576 Talbot Line, Aylmer
|
Tuesday, April 25
|
11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|
Meet the Vaccinator at the Aylmer Market
|
Aylmer Sales Arena 51 Murray Street, Aylmer
|
Tuesday, April 25
|
5:00 pm - 6:15 pm
|
Men's Cooking Club
|
West Elgin Community Health Centre 153 Main Street, West Lorne
|
Wednesday, April 26
|
10:00 am - 11:30 am
|
Meet the Vaccinator at the Ontario Early Years Drop In
|
Ontario Early Years Centre 7 Morrison Drive, St. Thomas
|
Wednesday, April 26
|
12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
|
Walk with the Vaccinator
|
Timken Centre 75 CASO Crossing, St. Thomas
|
Thursday, April 27
|
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|
Meet the Vaccinator at the Ontario Early Years Drop In
|
Port Burwell Library 21 Pitt Street, Port Burwell
Celebrate National Immunization Awareness Week, which runs from April 26th to May
3rd, by getting your vaccination status updated by your health care provider or
at Elgin St. Thomas Public Health. We offer clinics in Aylmer on the first Tuesday
of the month and on Thursdays at our St. Thomas location. Call us or visit www.elginhealth.on.ca for more details.