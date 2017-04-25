THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Elgin St. Thomas Public Health
National Immunization Awareness Week 2017

Immunization is one of the most important advances in public health. Experts believe it has saved the lives of more Canadians over the past 50 years than any other health intervention.

Before vaccines became available, many Canadian children died from diseases like diphtheria, measles, and polio. These diseases can now be prevented by immunization.

Immunization protects individuals who receive vaccines. It also helps to prevent the spread of infection in the community which ultimately protects:

  • infants who are too young to be vaccinated,
  • people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons (e.g. some people with weakened immune systems cannot receive some vaccines),
  • people who may not get full protection from immunization (e.g. the elderly).

Elgin St. Thomas Public Health is celebrating National Immunziation Awareness Week from April 24 to April 28. Our schedule of events is as follows:

Date Time Event Location
Monday, April 24 8:15 am - 9:15 am Walking School Bus with the Vaccinator Northside Neighbourhood Hub 114 Confederation Drive, St. Thomas
Monday, April 24 10:00 am - 11:30 am Immunization for Seniors Seniors' Centre 225 Chestnut Street, St. Thomas
Monday, April 24 11:30 am - 12:30 pm Lunch with the Vaccinator Seniors' Centre 225 Chestnut Street, St. Thomas
Monday, April 24 12:45 pm Proclamation by Mayor Heather Jackson Elgin St. Thomas Public Health 1230 Talbot Street, St. Thomas
Tuesday, April 25 9:30 am - 11:00 am Meet the Vaccinator at the Ontario Early Years Drop In Summers' Corners Public School 50576 Talbot Line, Aylmer
Tuesday, April 25 11:30 am - 12:00 pm Meet the Vaccinator at the Aylmer Market Aylmer Sales Arena 51 Murray Street, Aylmer
Tuesday, April 25 5:00 pm - 6:15 pm Men's Cooking Club West Elgin Community Health Centre 153 Main Street, West Lorne
Wednesday, April 26 10:00 am - 11:30 am Meet the Vaccinator at the Ontario Early Years Drop In Ontario Early Years Centre 7 Morrison Drive, St. Thomas
Wednesday, April 26 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm Walk with the Vaccinator Timken Centre 75 CASO Crossing, St. Thomas
Thursday, April 27 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Meet the Vaccinator at the Ontario Early Years Drop In Port Burwell Library 21 Pitt Street, Port Burwell

Celebrate National Immunization Awareness Week, which runs from April 26th to May 3rd, by getting your vaccination status updated by your health care provider or at Elgin St. Thomas Public Health. We offer clinics in Aylmer on the first Tuesday of the month and on Thursdays at our St. Thomas location. Call us or visit www.elginhealth.on.ca for more details.

