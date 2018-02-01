background0
Thursday, February 01, 2018 Light Snowshower

Port Stanley Home Hardware
Everything You Need for Home & Garden
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Molly Maid
Port Stanley News
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Dan Salhani Your Local Century 21 Network Agent

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News MPP Jeff Yurek on MOE failure to address public concerns on Industrial Wind Turbine Noise

News

Constituency Office of Jeff Yurek, MPP
MPP Jeff Yurek on MOE failure to address public concerns on Industrial Wind Turbine Noise

February 1, 2018 - Statement from MPP Jeff Yurek on the Ministry on the Environment and Climate Change failure to address public concerns on Industrial Wind Turbine Noise:

“It is unfortunate the public must file a judicial review application to stop the Liberal Government from going forward with their disastrous wind turbine program. Over 84% of residents in Dutton/ Dunwich oppose this project which will create energy the province does not need. The Liberal Government was able to ignore the voices of the residents because the Liberals, with the support of the NDP, stripped away the autonomy of rural municipalities.

After numerous meetings and providing a list of issues with the process and the resulting contract, the Liberal Government has refused to listen. The public was left with no other choice but to file this application to stop this project. From day one I have respected the autonomy of the municipality and opposed this project. I only wish the Liberal Government would have done the same.”


Last Updated: Thursday, 01 February 2018 14:54:13 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Due to an overwhelming response we are offering our Roast Beef and Perch Buffet a second night on Thursday February 1st.

Call early to book
your reservation at
519-782-3968.

Follow Us

Thursday, February 01, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695