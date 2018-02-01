THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

February 1, 2018 - Statement from MPP Jeff Yurek on the Ministry on the Environment and Climate Change failure to address public concerns on Industrial Wind Turbine Noise:

“It is unfortunate the public must file a judicial review application to stop the Liberal Government from going forward with their disastrous wind turbine program. Over 84% of residents in Dutton/ Dunwich oppose this project which will create energy the province does not need. The Liberal Government was able to ignore the voices of the residents because the Liberals, with the support of the NDP, stripped away the autonomy of rural municipalities.

After numerous meetings and providing a list of issues with the process and the resulting contract, the Liberal Government has refused to listen. The public was left with no other choice but to file this application to stop this project. From day one I have respected the autonomy of the municipality and opposed this project. I only wish the Liberal Government would have done the same.”