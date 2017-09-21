Monarch Madness event turns out to be more like Monarch Sadness

Long Point Basin Land Trust holds Monarch tagging event for science and conservation
of the species
Port Rowan, Ontario - On a hot sunny Saturday September 16th, Long Point Basin
Land Trust held their second annual Monarch Madness event at the Shirley and George
Pond Nature Reserve, near St. Williams, Ontario. The 80-acre Pond Nature Reserve
was a retired orchard that has been restored to natural landscapes such as meadows,
Carolinian forest and a cold water stream that flows into Turkey Point Marsh.
Local butterfly enthusiast Kathryn Boothby lead 2 workshops where participants learned
about the biology of the Monarch species including their food plants, the importance
of fueling stops on their big fall migration, and why tagging the butterflies is
important to the conservation of the species. A total of 6 Monarch butterflies were
carefully caught and 5 were tagged. The organizers of the Monarch Madness event
had expected many more butterflies but attributed the "monarch sadness" to the summer-like
weather. "Who wants to fly south when the weather is so nice here?" said Lyndsay
Shular, Stewardship Coordinator for the land trust. The important data collected
from Saturday’s event will be sent to MonarchWatch; an education, conservation,
and research program from the University of Kansas.
Participants watched and listened while Kathryn explained that Monarch butterflies
cannot survive the cold winter temperatures of Canada so they migrate south – all
the way to Mexico! She spoke about the journey of the "super-generation" of Monarchs
that leave us in the late summer and why providing the butterflies with food sources,
or "waystations" as Boothby called them, are crucial to the survival of Monarchs
along their journey. Planting different species of milkweed and high-nectar flowers
such as Butterfly Bush or Joe Pye-weed can help fuel the butterflies for their continued
journey. Once the butterflies arrive to their over-wintering destination in the
mountains of Mexico, they breed and hang out in the fir trees for the winter months.
Each spring, butterflies that have died and fallen to the forest floor are collected
by locals. Collected specimens with tags provide an income source and encourages
conservation and protection of the wintering habitat.
Other butterfly species observed throughout the day include Spicebush Swallowtail,
Viceroy, Eastern Tailed Blue, Eastern Coma, Red Admiral, Orange Sulphur, and Common
Buckeye. Special thanks to Kathryn Boothby for leading the two workshops on Saturday.
To learn more about Monarch Watch and their research visit www.monarchwatch.org.
For more information on events and the Long Point Basin Land Trust, visit www.longpointlandtrust.ca.
Founded in 1996, LPBLT is a charitable non-government organization that protects
and restores important natural habitats in Norfolk County and other parts of the
Long Point watershed. We promote conservation through outreach, research, habitat
restoration, and species at risk recovery. We work with landowners, volunteers,
partners, and other conservation groups to steward and protect natural areas in
the region. We also strategically acquire and manage natural areas to safeguard
special features and ensure the habitat is protected in perpetuity. For more information
visit www.longpointlandtrust.ca.