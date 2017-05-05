This Mother's Day

In the past 20 years, more than 90 per cent of the monarch butterflies that migrate from Mexico to Canada have disappeared. After a couple of years of modest improvement, the monarch population dropped by more than 25 per cent last year.

In the United States, more than $20 million has been raised for conservation and research projects. They've set an ambitious goal of creating more than 200,000 hectares (500,000 acres) of butterfly-friendly habitat from Mexico to Minnesota.

In Canada, the government's response has been underwhelming. It has ignored its own scientists' recommendation to protect monarchs as an endangered species. No big funding announcements. No targets for action.

The good news is that federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna became a vocal and passionate advocate for monarchs after visiting their Mexican wintering grounds this winter. She has the power to legally protect monarchs and support research and conservation efforts that can help bring monarchs back from the brink.

