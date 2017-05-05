background0
Friday, May 05, 2017 Light Rain
Rainfall Warning Port Stanley
Looking for a Cottage Rental in Port Stanley?
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Kettle Creek Golf Club
Kettle Creek Inn
Molly Maid
Kettle Creek Inn, Port Stanley, Ontario

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Monarch butterflies desperately need your help!

News

The David Suzuki Foundation
Monarch butterflies desperately need your help

In the past 20 years, more than 90 per cent of the monarch butterflies that migrate from Mexico to Canada have disappeared. After a couple of years of modest improvement, the monarch population dropped by more than 25 per cent last year.

In the United States, more than $20 million has been raised for conservation and research projects. They've set an ambitious goal of creating more than 200,000 hectares (500,000 acres) of butterfly-friendly habitat from Mexico to Minnesota.

In Canada, the government's response has been underwhelming. It has ignored its own scientists' recommendation to protect monarchs as an endangered species. No big funding announcements. No targets for action.

Will you help?

The good news is that federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna became a vocal and passionate advocate for monarchs after visiting their Mexican wintering grounds this winter. She has the power to legally protect monarchs and support research and conservation efforts that can help bring monarchs back from the brink.

Please take two minutes to send a letter to your member of Parliament and Minister McKenna. Ask them to take immediate action to save monarch butterflies before it's too late.

Send A Letter

Last Updated: Wednesday, 03 May 2017 12:08:49 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Kettle Creek Golf & Country Club

This Mother's Day

Show Your Love with Beautiful Fresh Flowers.

Peach Mixed Bouquet from $38.00.

Call 519-782-4822

Ryan's Cellar

combines an intimate and affordable wine making experience. With an extensive variety of wine kits to choose from, you will be sure to find the perfect wine for you. Call today!

519-317-7222

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Friday, May 05, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695