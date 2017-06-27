Mobility Mats and Raising The Blue Flag

It was a busy day on Port Stanley's Main Beach today, mostly due to the Official Opening of the
new Beach Accessibility Mats recently installed on Main Beach, and raising this years Blue
Flag.
The new Beach Accessibility Mats are ready for use, starting from the new concrete
walkway the mats extend 250 feet south to almost the waters edge where the mats
form a T, branching out 50 feet east and west. Fifty feet of additional mats are
currently in storage because of high lake levels. These new mats are also wide enough
for 2-way traffic, so that multiple users may access the mats at the same time.
Mayor David Marr explained that “the mobility mats will increase accessibility for
individuals who use mobility devices or require a hard surface to walk on”.
The accessibility mats total cost was $31,218 of which $20,684 was received as a
grant from the Federal Enabling Accessibility Fund with the remaining $10,534 being
picked up by the Municipality of Central Elgin.
Port Stanley Main Beach is Awarded Blue Flag Designation
June 26, 2017 - The Port Stanley Main Beach will be flying the Blue Flag again this
summer. This is the 8th year that Main Beach has been awarded the prestigious Blue
Flag.
"People around the world look for the Blue Flag when choosing a beach to visit,"
said Mayor David Marr. "The Blue Flag at Main Beach in Port Stanley means that the
beach is clean, sustainably managed, and meets high safety standards."
Blue Flag is a world-renowned eco-certification. To receive a Blue Flag, beaches
and marinas must meet international standards in water quality, environmental management,
environmental education, and safety and services.
The Blue Flag is administered in Canada by Environmental Defense and is managed
internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).