Mobility Mats and Raising The Blue Flag

It was a busy day on Port Stanley's Main Beach today, mostly due to the Official Opening of the new Beach Accessibility Mats recently installed on Main Beach, and raising this years Blue Flag.

The new Beach Accessibility Mats are ready for use, starting from the new concrete walkway the mats extend 250 feet south to almost the waters edge where the mats form a T, branching out 50 feet east and west. Fifty feet of additional mats are currently in storage because of high lake levels. These new mats are also wide enough for 2-way traffic, so that multiple users may access the mats at the same time. Mayor David Marr explained that “the mobility mats will increase accessibility for individuals who use mobility devices or require a hard surface to walk on”.

The accessibility mats total cost was $31,218 of which $20,684 was received as a grant from the Federal Enabling Accessibility Fund with the remaining $10,534 being picked up by the Municipality of Central Elgin.

Port Stanley Main Beach is Awarded Blue Flag Designation

June 26, 2017 - The Port Stanley Main Beach will be flying the Blue Flag again this summer. This is the 8th year that Main Beach has been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag.

"People around the world look for the Blue Flag when choosing a beach to visit," said Mayor David Marr. "The Blue Flag at Main Beach in Port Stanley means that the beach is clean, sustainably managed, and meets high safety standards."

Blue Flag is a world-renowned eco-certification. To receive a Blue Flag, beaches and marinas must meet international standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education, and safety and services.

The Blue Flag is administered in Canada by Environmental Defense and is managed internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).