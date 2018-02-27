Ministry Seeks Public's Help in Case of Illegally Shot Deer

February 27, 2018 - Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are seeking the public's help identifying the individual or individuals responsible for shooting a deer during the closed season.

On February 13, 2018, conservation officers from the Aylmer Enforcement Unit responded to a tip about discarded deer remains on Beattie Road in the Municipality of Bayham in the County of Elgin. The officers located the remains of a recently killed white-tailed deer and two fetuses she had been carrying.

Given the condition of the remains and other evidence present at the scene, it is believed that the deer had been shot with a rifle while standing on the roadway during the day on February 12. Deer hunting season closed on December 31, 2017.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Belmont Man Fined $2000 for Illegal Hunt

February 27, 2018 - A Belmont area man has been fined $2,000 for illegal hunting during a controlled deer hunt.

Christopher Bridge pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for illegally hunting deer with a crossbow during a controlled deer hunt, and $1,000 for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Court heard that on November 25, 2017, a conservation officer was conducting inspections of hunters northwest of Aylmer. A hunter was observed exiting a wooded area with a crossbow during the muzzle loader only hunt. The officer stopped Bridge's vehicle and found a crossbow in the back of the vehicle that was pointed towards the passenger seat and loaded with an arrow in the slide.

Justice of the Peace Chantal Bertrand heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, St. Thomas on February 8, 2018.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).