Ministry Seeks Public's Help in Case of Illegally Shot Deer
February 27, 2018 - Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources
and Forestry are seeking the public's help identifying the individual or individuals
responsible for shooting a deer during the closed season.
On February 13, 2018, conservation officers from the Aylmer Enforcement Unit responded
to a tip about discarded deer remains on Beattie Road in the Municipality of Bayham
in the County of Elgin. The officers located the remains of a recently killed white-tailed
deer and two fetuses she had been carrying.
Given the condition of the remains and other evidence present at the scene, it is
believed that the deer had been shot with a rifle while standing on the roadway
during the day on February 12. Deer hunting season closed on December 31, 2017.
To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667
toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business
hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Belmont Man Fined $2000 for Illegal Hunt
February 27, 2018 - A Belmont area man has been fined $2,000 for illegal hunting
during a controlled deer hunt.
Christopher Bridge pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for illegally hunting deer
with a crossbow during a controlled deer hunt, and $1,000 for having a loaded firearm
in a vehicle.
Court heard that on November 25, 2017, a conservation officer was conducting inspections
of hunters northwest of Aylmer. A hunter was observed exiting a wooded area with
a crossbow during the muzzle loader only hunt. The officer stopped Bridge's vehicle
and found a crossbow in the back of the vehicle that was pointed towards the passenger
seat and loaded with an arrow in the slide.
Justice of the Peace Chantal Bertrand heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice,
St. Thomas on February 8, 2018.
For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting
Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.
