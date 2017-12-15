background0
Friday, December 15, 2017 Light Snow

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Ministry Seeks Public’s Help after Horse Shot in Mount Brydges

News

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

December 15, 2017 - The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for shooting a horse in Mount Brydges.

On December 12, 2017, conservation officers received a call from Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service informing them that in the afternoon of Sunday, December 10, 2017, a horse had been shot on a farm on Century Drive in Mount Brydges, Middlesex Centre. The horse, which was found in a fenced field, had to be euthanized because of the injury.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the MNRF TIPS line at

1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also call the Aylmer district office during regular business hours at 519-773-4700.


