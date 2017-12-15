December 15, 2017 - The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for shooting a horse in Mount Brydges.

On December 12, 2017, conservation officers received a call from Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service informing them that in the afternoon of Sunday, December 10, 2017, a horse had been shot on a farm on Century Drive in Mount Brydges, Middlesex Centre. The horse, which was found in a fenced field, had to be euthanized because of the injury.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the MNRF TIPS line at

1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also call the Aylmer district office during regular business hours at 519-773-4700.