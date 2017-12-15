December 15, 2017 - The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is seeking the
public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for shooting a horse
in Mount Brydges.
On December 12, 2017, conservation officers received a call from Strathroy-Caradoc
Police Service informing them that in the afternoon of Sunday, December 10, 2017,
a horse had been shot on a farm on Century Drive in Mount Brydges, Middlesex Centre.
The horse, which was found in a fenced field, had to be euthanized because of the
injury.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the MNRF TIPS line
at
1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS
(8477). You can also call the Aylmer district office during regular business hours
at 519-773-4700.