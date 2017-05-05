This Mother's Day

Firefighters dedicate their lives to the protection of life and property. Some firefighters dedicate countless hours over many years, while others spend selfless years working in the industry. In all cases, their work risks the ultimate sacrifice of a firefighter's life.

International Firefighters' Day (IFFD) is a time when our community can recognise and honour the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure their communities and environment are safe. It is also a day in which current and retired firefighters can be thanked for their contributions.

International Firefighters' Day is observed each year on 4th May. We remember the past firefighters who have died while serving our community or dedicated their lives to protecting the safety of us all. But May 4th is a time not only to remember those we lost in the line of duty, but also those who continue to protect our communities. We recognize the sacrifices they make and their commitment to us all.

By wearing or displaying blue and red ribbons pinned together, we can show our gratitude to firefighters everywhere.

The International Firefighters Day ribbons symbolize the main elements firefighters work with – red for fire and blue for water. These colours also are internationally recognised as representing emergency service.

For more information, please see http://www.firefightersday.org/.