This Mother's Day

background0
Friday, May 05, 2017 Light Rain
Rainfall Warning Port Stanley
Looking for a Cottage Rental in Port Stanley?
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Kettle Creek Golf Club
Kettle Creek Inn
Molly Maid
Weekly Cottage Rental, Port Stanley, Ontario

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News May 4th is International Firefighters Day

News

Chris McDonough, Fire Chief/Director of Fire Rescue Services
May 4th is International Firefighters Day

Firefighters dedicate their lives to the protection of life and property. Some firefighters dedicate countless hours over many years, while others spend selfless years working in the industry. In all cases, their work risks the ultimate sacrifice of a firefighter's life.

International Firefighters' Day (IFFD) is a time when our community can recognise and honour the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure their communities and environment are safe. It is also a day in which current and retired firefighters can be thanked for their contributions.

International Firefighters' Day is observed each year on 4th May. We remember the past firefighters who have died while serving our community or dedicated their lives to protecting the safety of us all. But May 4th is a time not only to remember those we lost in the line of duty, but also those who continue to protect our communities. We recognize the sacrifices they make and their commitment to us all.

By wearing or displaying blue and red ribbons pinned together, we can show our gratitude to firefighters everywhere.

The International Firefighters Day ribbons symbolize the main elements firefighters work with – red for fire and blue for water. These colours also are internationally recognised as representing emergency service.

For more information, please see http://www.firefightersday.org/.

Last Updated: Wednesday, 03 May 2017 11:17:30 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Kettle Creek Golf & Country Club

This Mother's Day

Show Your Love with Beautiful Fresh Flowers.

Peach Mixed Bouquet from $38.00.

Call 519-782-4822

Ryan's Cellar

combines an intimate and affordable wine making experience. With an extensive variety of wine kits to choose from, you will be sure to find the perfect wine for you. Call today!

519-317-7222

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Friday, May 05, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695