THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Friday, August 25, 2017 Partly Cloudy
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
GT's Beach Bar and Grill
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2017 Season
Jeff Yurek, MPP
Municipality of Central Elgin Council Contact List

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Man charged in dog fighting operation pleads guilty to animal cruelty

News

Ontario SPCA
Man charged in dog fighting operation pleads guilty to animal cruelty

Chatham, Ontario, Aug. 25, 2017 - A 33-year-old man from Kent Bridge, Ont. has been convicted of animal cruelty under the Criminal Code of Canada following an investigation into a suspected dog fighting operation.

On August 24, 2017, Robert Tomlin pled guilty in a Chatham courthouse to one count under the Criminal Code of Canada of causing pain to dogs. Tomlin was sentenced to four months of house arrest, followed by 24 months probation. He also received a lifetime ban on animal ownership.

In October of 2015, a joint investigation between the Chatham-Kent Police Service and the Ontario SPCA into a suspected dog fighting operation led to the execution of multiple search warrants at an address on Morris Line in Tilbury East Township. As a result, Tomlin was charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

As the case is ongoing against other accused individuals, a publication ban protects evidence heard during the proceedings.

"Animal cruelty is taken very seriously in Ontario and the accused is being held accountable for his actions,"says Jennifer Bluhm, Deputy Chief Inspector, Ontario SPCA. "Dogfighting is a serious crime and we are pleased to see the courts recognize this."

To report animal cruelty or neglect, call 310-SPCA (7722) immediately.

For more information on how to recognize the signs of dog fighting in your community, visit ontariospca.ca

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society:

Protecting animals since 1873, Ontario SPCA is Ontario's Animal Welfare organization. A registered charity comprised of close to 50 communities.

Since 1919, when Ontario's first Animal Welfare legislation was proclaimed, the Ontario SPCA, with the help of its Communities, has been entrusted to maintain and enforce Animal Welfare legislation. The Act provides Ontario SPCA Agents and Inspectors with police powers to do so.

Ontario SPCA provides leadership in animal welfare innovations including introducing high-volume spay/neuter services to Ontario and opening the Provincial Education and Animal Centre.


Last Updated: Friday, 25 August 2017 11:48:30 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Wednesday Platter Specials

Thursday Steak Deals

1/2 PRICE PINTS OF BUD LIGHT DRAFT !!!!
Monday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jackson's Fish Market

Fresh Fish From Our Boats

To Your Table!

Open Tuesday - Sunday 10AM - 5PM
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Friday, August 25, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695