THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

London, Ont. – Many people dread the thirteenth of the month, but today was exceptionally lucky for some, as the top winners of Dream Lottery were revealed at the Bridlewood Dream Home in London. Dermot Brennan of St. Thomas (ticket number 153170) was revealed as the winner of the Ultimate Grand prize. For his prize Brennan can choose between a fully furnished Bridlewood home with money to cover a year expenses including gas for the Land Rover Evoque convertible parked in the garage - and $60,000 more in cash; or a fully furnished, three-story Prespa Dream Condo home overlooking the beach in Port Stanley, a Jaguar F-Type convertible in the garage and $100,000 in cash; or a cool $1 million in cash.

London Health Sciences Foundation President and CEO John MacFarlane called Brennan to give him the good news.

"Oh my god," Brennan exclaimed when told how much he had won, adding that he was just waking up. He did not indicate what option he was leaning towards choosing. Brennan was not in the local area and was unable to make it to the home today.

The winner of the region's largest 50/50 was also revealed. Elizabeth Garcia of Dorchester (ticket number 5118301) takes half of the 50/50 Plus prize pool of $912,765. Children's Health Foundation President and CEO Scott Fortnum called Garcia for her reaction and asked if she wanted to know the amount.

"Oh no", Garcia says. "O.K., tell me." Upon hearing it's $456,382.50, she screams, asks, "Are you kidding me?", then begins crying.

When Garcia and her husband Antonio arrived at the Dream home later that morning, she explained that Antonio quit his job to look after her. She has had both hips replaced - one last month – so the money is welcome. "It's like winning the lottery", Garcia joked before praising the care of London's hospitals and saying her orthopaedic surgeon at LHSC, Dr. Richard McCalden, is amazing.

To top off the morning, two Gear Up Giveaway winners were announced by St Joseph's Health Care Foundation board member Lesley Cornelius.

Ken McCann of London (ticket number 184649) won the first giveaway - the choice between a Jayco Jay Flight Trailer, a Toyota Avalon sedan, a Ford F150 pickup and a Bayliner RV5 boat – or he can simply opt for $40,000 cash instead. McCann says he bought the ticket to help people and "Yours is an excellent cause."

Richard Sheldrick of London (ticket number 208300) won the second giveaway - the choice between a Honda TRX420 FA ATV and a Harley Davidson 750 Motorcycle, or $8,000 in cash. He's already indicated that the cash option is the way he is leaning.

All winning numbers for the lottery were drawn July12 at the office of Deloitte LLP, 255 Queens Avenue, Suite 700, London, Ontario under the supervision of accountants of record from the firm Deloitte LLP. The primary purchaser of each winning ticket will be contacted by phone and/or mail. The names of major prize winners will be published on Thursday, July 20 in Our London newspaper. A complete list of winners will also be posted online at www.dreamitwinit.ca the same day.

The winning will continue next month with daily winners of the Dollars Destinations and Design Calendar announced each day in August on the Dream lottery website at www.dreamitwinit.ca and on Dream Lottery's Facebook page.

Quotes:

"Dream supporters help us meet our hospitals' highest priority needs for advanced equipment, emerging technology, research, training and education – all of which helps create amazing patient care. We can't say thanks enough." John MacFarlane, President & CEO, London Health Sciences Foundation

"We want to thank Bridlewood Homes and Prespa Homes, Shoppers Drug Mart, our lottery suppliers and volunteers - and most of all the people who buy Dream Lottery tickets - because their support continues to help our hospitals care for children and their families from across the region." Scott Fortnum, President and CEO, Children's Health Foundation

"Dream Lottery is the local lottery where funds stay in our community. We are thankful to everyone who buys tickets and in doing so, helps our hospitals care for the most critically injured and medically complex patients from across Southwestern Ontario." Lesley Cornelius, Board of Directors, St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation

With 97 per cent of tickets sold for this drawing, Dream Lottery has now raised more than $30 million since 1996 in support of London Health Sciences Centre. Children's Hospital at LHSC, and St. Joseph's Health Care London.

Dream Lottery is a joint venture of London Health Sciences Foundation, Children's Health Foundation, and St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation. Together, London Health Sciences Centre, Children's Hospital at LHSC and St. Joseph's Health Care London receive more than 1.5 million patient visits from across Southwestern Ontario and beyond each year. In addition to caring for London-area residents, the hospitals are referral centres providing specialized services in support of the excellent care of the region's community hospitals.