Lt. Gen. Roméo Dallaire to salute Canada's veterans, talk about ongoing battle with PTSD at St. Joseph's Tribute Dinner

London Ontario – Former Lt. Gen. Roméo Dallaire, one of Canada's most distinguished and decorated soldiers, will share his no-holds-barred journey with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the 2017 St. Joseph's Tribute Dinner. Dallaire developed PTSD during the 1994 United Nations peacekeeping mission he led in Rwanda. In his new book Waiting for First Light he highlights the psychological injuries many Canadian service men and women face as a result of their military service.

On the occasion of Canada's 150th birthday, St. Joseph's will celebrate Canada's war veterans and military personnel. The Veterans Care Program at Parkwood Institute has a longstanding history of caring for the unique needs of Canada's soldiers. It is home to one of Canada's original Operational Stress Injury Clinics (OSI Clinic), which helped pioneer specialized mental health care services for current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP recovering from service-related psychological injuries. A major expansion of the main OSI Clinic in London was completed in the Spring of 2017.

The event will also pay tribute to Frank and Kathy Longo.

When: September 28, 2017

Where: London Convention Centre

Tickets: $250 per person



For ticket information visit www.sjhcfoundation.org or call 519-685-6085.

St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation gathers, grows and grants philanthropic funds to enable St. Joseph's Health Care London to pursue excellence in care, teaching and research.

St. Joseph's Health Care London is a leading academic health care centre in Canada dedicated to helping people live to their fullest by minimizing the effects of injury, disease and disability through excellence in care, teaching and research.