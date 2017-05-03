This Mother's Day

background0
Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Special Weather Statement Port Stanley
Looking for Former Smokers to Share Their Quit Story

News

Elgin St. Thomas Public Health
Looking for Former Smokers to Share Their Quit Story

Public Health Once Again Looking for Former Smokers to Share Their Quit Story

St. Thomas, Ontario, May 1, 2017 - Elgin St. Thomas Public Health is once again launching a campaign encouraging residents to share their stories of how they quit smoking to inspire others to do the same. In 2016, Elgin St. Thomas Public Health recognized four former smokers who shared their quit stories. This year, Elgin St. Thomas Public Health will award five people who share their quit stories with a $100 gift card of their choice to either Canadian Tire, Marks Work Warehouse, Indigo or The Source.

"We are looking for former smokers who made a quit attempt and have remained smoke-free," says Health Promoter Ashlyn Brown. Often people are inspired to quit by the actions of others. Hearing a story of why and how someone decided to quit smoking may just inspire someone else to quit smoking as well.

Similar to 2016, Elgin St. Thomas Public Health plans to share the local success stories on their website. Participants will be asked to share the name of a witness who can confirm they have been smoke-free for the given period of time. All names will be enterered into a random draw to win one of the five gift certificates.

Former smokers who want to share their quit story can email stopsmoking@elginhealth.on.ca no later than Friday, May 19th, 2017.

Last Updated: Monday, 01 May 2017 09:58:15 AM EST

Wednesday, May 03, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

