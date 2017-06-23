June 22, 2017 - Three local St. Thomas success-story businesses have been chosen in a new initiative launching today (Thursday June 22, 2017) within Metro grocery stores. Living Alive Granola, Las Chicas del Cafe, and Shaw's Ice Cream were chosen from hundreds of Southern Ontario food producers to provide local offerings in Southern Ontario Metro Grocery Stores.

Today Metro launches its "local purchasing program" in Southern Ontario, aiming to optimize the accessibility and promotion of local products. The program, which is part of Metro's overall corporate responsibility approach, is based on three guiding principles: to make Metro a unique showcase for regional products; to be a key partner of Foodland Ontario and sectorial agri-food associations that promote Ontario products; and to be a key ally of the most innovative Ontario suppliers.

"Working with Metro on their new " local purchasing program " is a huge opportunity for our brand, we are pleased to be a part of the excitement!" says Kelly Heleniak, Kristine Hayes, Kim McCutchen of Shaw's Ice Cream

"The local initiative that Metro will be launching couldn't be better timed or welcomed by our coffee lovers," Las Chicas owners Maria and Valeria Fiallos said, adding "To have the opportunity through Metro to reach more homes, and to have more people discover our coffee in their local grocery store is very exciting for us."

Living Alive Granola partners Stephanie Brown and Joe Preston joined to say "We are so excited that Metro has chosen Living Alive Granola as one of the Local products to feature. Using Local Agriculture to create Jobs and a tasty product already helped us win over many area shoppers. Now we get a great opportunity to grow even more."

Preston adds "Our local consumers want great tasting products made close to home. Feeding your neighbours is a tradition in this area and we're proud to support it."

For more details:

Joe Preston Living Alive Foods

joepreston@livingalive.today or www.livingalivegranola.ca

519 200 8599

Maria Fiallos Las Chicas del Cafe

maria@laschicasdelcafe.com or www.laschicasdelcafe.com Facebook



Kelly Heleniak

Shaw's Ice Cream

519 631 2510

kelly@shawsicecream.com or www.shawsicecream.com