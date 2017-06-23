June 22, 2017 - Three local St. Thomas success-story businesses have been chosen
in a new initiative launching today (Thursday June 22, 2017) within Metro grocery
stores. Living Alive Granola, Las Chicas del Cafe, and Shaw's Ice Cream were chosen
from hundreds of Southern Ontario food producers to provide local offerings in Southern
Ontario Metro Grocery Stores.
Today Metro launches its "local purchasing program" in Southern Ontario, aiming
to optimize the accessibility and promotion of local products. The program, which
is part of Metro's overall corporate responsibility approach, is based on three
guiding principles: to make Metro a unique showcase for regional products; to be
a key partner of Foodland Ontario and sectorial agri-food associations that promote
Ontario products; and to be a key ally of the most innovative Ontario suppliers.
"Working with Metro on their new " local purchasing program " is a huge opportunity
for our brand, we are pleased to be a part of the excitement!" says Kelly Heleniak,
Kristine Hayes, Kim McCutchen of Shaw's Ice Cream
"The local initiative that Metro will be launching couldn't be better timed or welcomed
by our coffee lovers," Las Chicas owners Maria and Valeria Fiallos said, adding
"To have the opportunity through Metro to reach more homes, and to have more people
discover our coffee in their local grocery store is very exciting for us."
Living Alive Granola partners Stephanie Brown and Joe Preston joined to say "We
are so excited that Metro has chosen Living Alive Granola as one of the Local products
to feature. Using Local Agriculture to create Jobs and a tasty product already helped
us win over many area shoppers. Now we get a great opportunity to grow even more."
Preston adds "Our local consumers want great tasting products made close to home.
Feeding your neighbours is a tradition in this area and we're proud to support it."
For more details:
Joe Preston Living Alive Foods
joepreston@livingalive.today or
www.livingalivegranola.ca
519 200 8599
Maria Fiallos Las Chicas del Cafe
maria@laschicasdelcafe.com
or www.laschicasdelcafe.com
Facebook
Kelly Heleniak
Shaw's Ice Cream
519 631 2510
kelly@shawsicecream.com
or www.shawsicecream.com