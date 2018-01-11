Local leaders meet to discuss needs in eml

Local Government officials met with Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London,
Karen Vecchio, for their annual Municipal Leaders Meeting on Wednesday. Mayors and
CAOs from across Elgin County, Thames Centre and the City of London participated
in the discussion.
"It is important that we sit down as a group to discuss what the local issues are
and how we can work together in the region," said MP Vecchio. "Our communities work
very well together and keeping all levels of government on the same page is key."
Topics of the discussion ranged from infrastructure needs to the communities' response
to the legalization of marijuana.
Vecchio, the Shadow Minister for Families, Children and Social Development, received
a lot of great information regarding seniors' needs and housing. "Each community
is different especially if you are comparing the needs of London to villages in
West Elgin or East Elgin. Hearing from the people on the ground who deal with constituents
on the local level is where we will find these solutions."