Thursday, January 11, 2018

Port Stanley News
Local leaders meet to discuss needs in eml

News

Constituency Office of Karen Vecchio, MP
Local leaders meet to discuss needs in eml
Photo: Front Row - Mayor of Aylmer, Greg Currie; City of
London Development Services, Roxanne McDougall; Deputy
Mayor, Bob Purcell; Mayor of Southwold, Grant Jones;
CAO of Southwold, Lisa Higgs; CAO of Malahide,
Michelle Casavecchia-Somers
Back Row- CAO of Central Elgin, Don Leitch; CAO of
Aylmer Jenny Reynaert; City Manager for St. Thomas,
Wendall Graves; Mayor of Central Elgin, Dave Marr;
City of London Manager; Martin Hayward; CAO

Local Government officials met with Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London, Karen Vecchio, for their annual Municipal Leaders Meeting on Wednesday. Mayors and CAOs from across Elgin County, Thames Centre and the City of London participated in the discussion.

"It is important that we sit down as a group to discuss what the local issues are and how we can work together in the region," said MP Vecchio. "Our communities work very well together and keeping all levels of government on the same page is key."

Topics of the discussion ranged from infrastructure needs to the communities' response to the legalization of marijuana.

Vecchio, the Shadow Minister for Families, Children and Social Development, received a lot of great information regarding seniors' needs and housing. "Each community is different especially if you are comparing the needs of London to villages in West Elgin or East Elgin. Hearing from the people on the ground who deal with constituents on the local level is where we will find these solutions."


Last Updated: Wednesday, 10 January 2018 15:12:47 PM EST

Thursday, January 11, 2018

