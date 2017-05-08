This Mother's Day

A group of twenty-eight people including the 1st Sparta Scouts came out to plant trees on Kyle and Isabel Cronk's property on Old Dexter Line on Saturday, May 6th, 2017. After a busy morning, this ambitious group managed to plant well over a thousand trees. The trees were supplied by Catfish Creek Conservation Authority and another 300 maple trees were donated by John and Pat Watterworth of West Lorne. Watterworth Farms is a Elgin County sponsor for the 1 million trees challenge. To date the Cronk's have planted well over two thousand trees since 2012 on their now Old Dexter Line Property.

After the tree planting, a BBQ was held to thank all that assisted to help make that day a success where Kyle said "Planting trees is just good for everyone". "I can't thank the Catfish Creek Conservation Authority and its staff enough for making this possible, and for all those hard working individuals that came out to plant all these trees here today".

One person in this ambitious crew that helped rally the troops that morning was David Harding of Sparta, who helped along side the First Scouts of Sparta. Taking a step back in time to 1956, when David at 16 was a Scout Master, he knew that the best way to lead was to lead by example, and show that he too was a Scout at one time, by wearing his 60 year old 1st Minden Ontario Scouting outfit and saying "You are Never to Old to be a part of a great event".