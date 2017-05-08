This Mother's Day

background0
Monday, May 08, 2017 Clear
Frost Advisory Port Stanley
Looking for a Cottage Rental in Port Stanley?
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Kettle Creek Golf Club
Kettle Creek Inn
Molly Maid
Municipality of Central Elgin Council Contact List

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Local Environmentalists plant trees on Old Dexter Line

News

by Doug Harvey
Local Environmentalists plant trees on Old Dexter Line
Lead Photo: David Harding planting a tree
Main photo: Tree Planting Crew

A group of twenty-eight people including the 1st Sparta Scouts came out to plant trees on Kyle and Isabel Cronk's property on Old Dexter Line on Saturday, May 6th, 2017. After a busy morning, this ambitious group managed to plant well over a thousand trees. The trees were supplied by Catfish Creek Conservation Authority and another 300 maple trees were donated by John and Pat Watterworth of West Lorne. Watterworth Farms is a Elgin County sponsor for the 1 million trees challenge. To date the Cronk's have planted well over two thousand trees since 2012 on their now Old Dexter Line Property.

After the tree planting, a BBQ was held to thank all that assisted to help make that day a success where Kyle said "Planting trees is just good for everyone". "I can't thank the Catfish Creek Conservation Authority and its staff enough for making this possible, and for all those hard working individuals that came out to plant all these trees here today".

One person in this ambitious crew that helped rally the troops that morning was David Harding of Sparta, who helped along side the First Scouts of Sparta. Taking a step back in time to 1956, when David at 16 was a Scout Master, he knew that the best way to lead was to lead by example, and show that he too was a Scout at one time, by wearing his 60 year old 1st Minden Ontario Scouting outfit and saying "You are Never to Old to be a part of a great event".


Last Updated: Sunday, 07 May 2017 12:27:41 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Kettle Creek Golf & Country Club

This Mother's Day

Show Your Love with Beautiful Fresh Flowers.

Peach Mixed Bouquet from $38.00.

Call 519-782-4822

Ryan's Cellar

combines an intimate and affordable wine making experience. With an extensive variety of wine kits to choose from, you will be sure to find the perfect wine for you. Call today!

519-317-7222

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Monday, May 08, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695