Saturday, April 29, 2017 Cloudy
Liberal Budget Is A Patchwork Attempt To Fix Ontario Healthcare System

Queen's Park - This afternoon Finance Minister Charles Sousa introduced the 2017-2018 Provincial Budget.

The Wynne Liberals have created a mess in the healthcare system over the last 14 years. With failed experiments that resulted in increased bureaucracy and management to a public war with Ontario's doctors, access to healthcare has become rationed.

After freezing hospital budgets for four straight years, they are finally trying to play catch-up. Even with the investments to hospitals, frontline health care workers will continue to lose their jobs while the Liberal government continues to focus on growing our health bureaucracy, such as the 80 new sub-LHINs and 84 new LHIN Vice Presidents

"This budget is a patchwork attempt to fix the mess they created. They are throwing window dressing on their failures in an election year. We should have no doubt this Government's legacy is one of firing nurses and health care in hallways." stated PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek (MPP Elgin-Middlesex-London).

Last Updated: Friday, 28 April 2017 10:05:29 AM EST

