Liberal Budget Is A Patchwork Attempt To Fix Ontario Healthcare System

Select a Viewing Option
Enter your Search Phrase.
Search
Queen's Park - This afternoon Finance Minister Charles Sousa introduced the 2017-2018
Provincial Budget.
The Wynne Liberals have created a mess in the healthcare system over the last 14
years. With failed experiments that resulted in increased bureaucracy and management
to a public war with Ontario's doctors, access to healthcare has become rationed.
After freezing hospital budgets for four straight years, they are finally trying
to play catch-up. Even with the investments to hospitals, frontline health care
workers will continue to lose their jobs while the Liberal government continues
to focus on growing our health bureaucracy, such as the 80 new sub-LHINs and 84
new LHIN Vice Presidents
"This budget is a patchwork attempt to fix the mess they created. They are throwing
window dressing on their failures in an election year. We should have no doubt this
Government's legacy is one of firing nurses and health care in hallways." stated
PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek (MPP Elgin-Middlesex-London).
World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com
Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695