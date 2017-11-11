On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month Port Stanley veterans, their families and residents gathered inside the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 410 to remember and pay tribute to Canada's veterans and currently serving soldiers and their families.

As I watched the colours parade into the main hall and felt the sounds of the bag pipes echo in my heart, I could almost see those faces of soldiers fighting for freedom. I only felt sympathy for those that fought, having to bear witness to those terrifying sights and horrifying sounds that all soldiers had to face in battle. Many that went to war, paid the ultimate sacrifice and never returned, and to those that did come back, many suffered a permanant physical disability, and most returned with a some level of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) comprising of flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety.

We owe our freedom and our way of life to the sacrifices of our veterans and their families. In an ideal world wars would never be fought, but freedom has always come at a very high price. The service of Canadians in pursuit of freedom is an integral part of our national identity, and the willingness of our young men and women to serve such a noble cause is always deserving of our utmost respect.

Today we honoured Canadians who have served and are serving this cause, some who came home to their families and others who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We welcomed all of them into our thoughts and into our hearts. Today we remembered them, and what each of us took with us from this day's acts of remembrance is a silent commitment to live our daily lives in ways which respect the sacrifices these men and women have made.

Lest We Forget!