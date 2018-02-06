St. Thomas, Ontario, February 5, 2018 - Research shows that radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in Canada, next to smoking.

The Health Unit is running a pilot study to determine if radon is widely distributed in our area. Radon gas is odourless, colourless, and tasteless.

The only way to find out what the radon levels are in your home is by testing. As part of our study, Elgin St. Thomas Public Health will be providing 150 home owners in Elgin County with free radon test kits. The kits will be given to randomly chosen home owners who live in different parts of the County. If you are interested in being a part of our study, please visit our website at www.elginhealth.on.ca. You will find more information about the study there, along with an online survey and a consent form that must be filled out if you want to participate. Please note that only those who have been chosen to do the study will be contacted by the Health Unit.

Anyone can test for radon in their home. Radon test kits can be purchased from your local home renovating store. The best time to test for radon is in the winter and spring months when the windows are closed up. Place the radon detector in the lowest lived levels of your home where you spend at least 4 hours a day. The detector should be left untouched for at least 91 days. The detector can then be sent off for testing to the laboratory indicated in your radon test kit. If you have any questions or concerns about interpreting your test results, please don't hesitate to call the Health Unit or email radon@elginhealth.on.ca.