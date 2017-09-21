background0
Kettle Creek First Annual Toy Drive

News

by Catherine Dilworth
Kettle Creek First Annual Toy Drive

Once again, the Kettle Creek Ladies Golf League held a fundraiser for our surrounding communities.

Their first annual toy drive collected over 100 gifts for children, along with hats, mitts and socks. In addition to the gifts, financial donations totaling $707.00 was received from ladies in the league, including a donation from the Glover family, the owners of Kettle Creek Golf and Country Club.

A special thank you to Lisa Martyn and Donna Riddell who generously donated their 50/50 winnings of $283.00 back to the toy drive. Thanks to the Kettle Creek Ladies League for their generosity, time and effort that was put into making this toy drive a huge success and, more importantly, for making a child's Christmas special.

The gifts will be distributed to the Port Stanley Community Food Bank as well as to the Christmas Care in St. Thomas.


Last Updated: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 16:22:18 PM EST

